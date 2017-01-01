from the patch-it-now dept.
The Chrome browser extension for Cisco Systems WebEx communications and collaboration service was just updated to fix a vulnerability that leaves all 20 million users susceptible to drive-by attacks that can be carried out by just about any website they visit.
A combination of factors makes the vulnerabilities among the most severe in recent memory. First, WebEx is largely used in enterprise environments, which typically have the most to lose. Second, once a vulnerable user visits a site, it's trivial for anyone with control of it to execute malicious code with little sign anything is amiss. The vulnerability and the resulting patch were disclosed in a blog post published Monday by Tavis Ormandy, a researcher with Google's Project Zero security disclosure service.
Martijn Grooten, a security researcher for Virus Bulletin, told Ars:
If someone with malicious intentions (Tavis, as per Google's policy, disclosed this responsibly) had discovered this, it could have been a goldmine for exploit kits. Not only is 20 million users a large enough number to make it worthwhile in opportunistic attacks, I assume people running WebEx are more likely to be corporate users. Imagine combining this with ransomware!
Source: http://arstechnica.com/security/2017/01/ciscos-webex-chrome-plugin-opens-20-million-users-to-drive-by-attacks/
Fuck (Score:2)
Guess I gotta disable that when I get home. I take meetings sometimes from my desktop. That's the last thing I need to deal with.
