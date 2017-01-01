from the what's-good-for-the-goose... dept.
At least four senior officials in President Trump's White House have active accounts on a private Republican National Committee (RNC) email system, according to a new report.
Counselor Kellyanne Conway, White House press secretary Sean Spicer, chief strategist and senior counselor Stephen Bannon and senior adviser Jared Kushner — Trump's son-in-law — all have rnchq.org email accounts, Newsweek reported Wednesday.
Trump repeatedly attacked 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton last year for using a private email server during her tenure as secretary of State.
[...] Newsweek added the rnchq.org email system caused controversy during former President George W. Bush's administration.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) accused Bush White House staffers in 2007 of using the system to evade transparency.
The rnchq.org email system was involved in the loss of 22 million Bush administration emails, Newsweek reported, many from around the start of the Iraq War.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/316130-trump-wh-senior-staff-have-private-email-accounts-report
The Unsecured Phone of the PEEOTUS (Score:0)
Meanwhile, Trump is still wandering around with a foreign intelligence-gathering device [wired.com] in his pocket.
That phone has got to be the biggest foreign intelligence agency "get" in the entire world right now. The only hope we have is that all the different spy agencies are trying to push each other out of it, like playing king of the mountain, so that they can have sole pwnership of it.
Something to keep an eye on, but... (Score:3, Insightful)
Just having a non-government email account is fine. Everyone I know has at least two email addresses, because people don't want their private and professional emails mixing. Some of us have more than two, if we are involved in other organizations as well.
The million dollar question is: Is each address used appropriately. Using non-governmental email addresses for official business is not allowed, and never has been.
So this is something to keep an eye on, sure. However, trying to crank up outrage because such addresses exist? That's just silly.
It worked in the campaign (Score:1)
It is an issue (Score:2)
If they use it for any government activities. I have a work and a personal email, I never use work for personal or personal for work. I think for these high up positions this needs to be monitored to ensure this breach is not occuring, unsure how one does that.
I am sure some of his people have gmail accounts too, we should hurry and drag out the gallows.
