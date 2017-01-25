from the so-this-is-freedom? dept.
Snopes reports
Six journalists could spend up to 10 years in prison after being arrested during protests against President Donald Trump's inauguration.
The Guardian identified the journalists as freelancer Aaron Cantú; Vocativ senior producer Evan Engel; Jack Keller, producer for the online documentary Story of America; independent journalists Matt Hopard and Shay Horse; and RT America reporter Alex Rubinstein.
The group was charged under a District of Columbia statute penalizing "every person who willfully incited or urged others to engage" in a riot causing more than $5,000 in property damage with the potential 10-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $25,000. More than 200 people in total were arrested the day of the 20 January 2017 inauguration; they were reportedly arraigned the following day and will be back in court in February and March.
[...] Another independent journalist and documentarian, Tim Pool, said on Twitter that he and two NBC News journalists were also arrested during the 20 January 2017 demonstrations but released without charges. Pool said that a supervising officer told him "no less than three times" that they were under arrest. NBC News has not responded to our request for comment regarding Pool's account.
Video Footage (Score:3, Interesting)
They had better have some video evidence and not just officer testimony. There is very little detail about exactly what they were arrested for, the specific actions which are being called "inciting a riot". I find it incredibly unlikely that all these journalists from different networks were all encouraging people to riot. Ever since Trump started calling for unconstitutional censorship and other insane demands I worried that this was the next step.
Bush and Obama really opened the door for this behavior by flexing the POTUS power for unconstitutional acts, but now we are seeing the first very real and very public fascist demands. No hiding behind national security (we had to drone the guy he was an eviiiilll terrorist from Ooogaboogastan) or righteous national anger (9/11 rargh invade the wrong country!). Trump is tossing aside the veil of subtlety and showing the world what the US "elites" are really about. Propaganda has been pushing dictatorship as some solution to this "democracy" problem, and it seems like a fair chunk of the US is buying that steaming pile. This is the turning point for the US, do we knuckle under like the Germans did in the face of Hitler's populist policies? Do we turn Trump into a demi-god with unchecked power? Or do we fight against such bullshit and start electing all new critters every cycle until they start acting for the public good. Don't hold to your campaign promises? Go fuck yourself you're not getting a 2nd chance, we'll try someone else in a few years.
~Tilting at windmills~
