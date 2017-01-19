from the someone's-eyes-are-open dept.
Every few seconds, our eyelids automatically shutter and our eyeballs roll back in their sockets. So why doesn't blinking plunge us into intermittent darkness and light?
New research led by UC Berkeley shows that the brain works extra hard to stabilize our vision despite our fluttering eyes.
[...] In a study published today in the online edition of the journal Current Biology, they found that when we blink, our brain repositions our eyeballs so we can stay focused on what we're viewing.
When our eyeballs roll back in their sockets during a blink, they don't always return to the same spot when we reopen our eyes. This misalignment prompts the brain to activate the eye muscles to realign our vision, said study lead author Gerrit Maus, an assistant professor of psychology at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.
Target Displacements during Eye Blinks Trigger Automatic Recalibration of Gaze Direction. Current Biology, 2017; DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2016.12.029
Brian does lots of processing (Score:2)
The amount of image processing my brain does is scary. I am pretty sure my eyes are failing, yet my "mind's eye" is very sharp.
Details get filled in with interpolation, or even outright guessing.
It became noticeable one day when I got on the wrong bus. The display above the driver miraculously corrected itself when I asked the driver why he was going the wrong way -- and he said: "I'm not." The phrase "you can only see what you expect to see" rang true that day.
I think in an old comment I mentioned occasionally beating the diffraction limit (by scanning as far as I can tell -- focusing breaks the image). Wish I could do that on demand.
