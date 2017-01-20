from the big-business-rules dept.
Ars Technica reports that nineteen Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives have written a letter (PDF) to the new chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), asking him to "close the docket" (end) a proposal regarding set-top boxes.
Tom Wheeler, the previous chair, had made the proposal, which he had touted by saying:
If adopted, consumers would no longer have to pay monthly fees to rent a box. Instead, they would be able to access their pay-TV content via free apps on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, streaming boxes, tablets and smartphones. Consumers would also enjoy a better viewing experience thanks to integrated search and new innovation that will flow from enhanced competitive choice.
The proposal (PDF) advocates that
Consumers should be able to choose how they access the Multichannel Video Programming Distributor's (MVPD's) – cable, satellite or telco companies [sic] – video services to which they subscribe. For example, consumers should be able to have the choice of accessing programming through the MVPD-provided interface on a pay-TV set-top box or app, or through devices such as a tablet or smart TV using a competitive app or software. MVPDs and competitors should be able to differentiate themselves and compete based on the experience they offer users, including the quality of the user interface and additional features like suggested content, integration with home entertainment systems, caller ID and future innovations.
The National Cable & Telecommunications Association, a lobbying group representing the cable television industry, had criticised the proposal, saying (NPRM is short for Notice of Proposed Rulemaking):
Numerous parties have raised serious concerns with the NPRM's proposal, including more than 180 members of Congress, studios, networks, unions, independent and diverse content creators, directors, writers, record labels, small and large service providers, device manufacturers, and nationally-respected advocates of consumer privacy, disability access, diversity, energy efficiency, commerce, intellectual property, innovation, and labor. These parties have demonstrated the many legal, technical, and other failings of the NPRM's proposal.
FCC Says It Will "Unlock the Set-Top Box"
After Setback, FCC Chairman Keeps Pushing Set-Top Box and Privacy Rules
Ajit Pai to Become New Head of the FCC
FCC Republican Wants to Let States Block Municipal Broadband
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler is going to have a fight on his hands if he tries to pre-empt state laws that limit the growth of municipal broadband networks.
Matthew Berry, chief of staff to Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai, argued today that the FCC has no authority to invalidate state laws governing local broadband networks. In a speech in front of the National Conference of State Legislatures, Berry endorsed states' rights when it comes to either banning municipal broadband networks or preventing their growth. He also argued that the current commission, with its Democratic majority, should not do something that future Republican-led commissions might disagree with.
[Section 706 of The Telecommunications Act] http://www.psc.state.fl.us/publications/telecomm/trilogy/universa/706.aspx
Jon Brodkin over at Ars Technica is reporting on the FCC's proposal (pdf) to require pay TV providers to make content available to third-party devices.
From the article:
The FCC is planning for a software-based, cardless replacement for CableCard. Without needing a physical card that plugs into a third-party set-top box, consumers would be able to get TV channels on tablets, smart TVs, or set-top boxes that they can buy from other companies instead of renting a box from a cable company.
"Consumers should be able to choose how they access the Multichannel Video Programming Distributor's (MVPDs)—cable, satellite, or telco companies—video services to which they subscribe," the FCC's summary of the proposal said. "For example, consumers should be able to have the choice of accessing programming through the MVPD-provided interface on a pay-TV set-top box or app, or through devices such as a tablet or smart TV using a competitive app or software. MVPDs and competitors should be able to differentiate themselves and compete based on the experience they offer users, including the quality of the user interface and additional features like suggested content, integration with home entertainment systems, caller ID and future innovations."
The proposal summary says the goal is to "unlock the set-top box."
Unsurprisingly, cable operators were nonplussed by the FCC's proposal. Previous coverage of this issue at Ars Technica details the cable industry's take on this:
After a rare setback, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler is still pushing for votes on plans to reform the cable TV set-top box market and impose new privacy rules on broadband providers.
The FCC was scheduled to vote on the cable TV plan at its last meeting on September 29 but removed it from the agenda when the commission's Democratic majority couldn't agree on all the details. Last-minute negotiations aren't uncommon before FCC meetings, but this was a rare case of Wheeler not having enough votes to move forward with a controversial agenda item.
The cable TV proposal—which would require TV providers to make video applications for third-party set-top boxes—is not on the agenda for next week's FCC meeting. But it could theoretically be passed at any time, as commissioners can vote on it between meetings. It's not clear whether a vote is imminent, but Wheeler touted the plan again in an op-ed on CNET yesterday.
"There is currently a proposal before the FCC that would end the set-top box stranglehold," Wheeler wrote. "If adopted, consumers would no longer have to pay monthly fees to rent a box. Instead, they would be able to access their pay-TV content via free apps on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, streaming boxes, tablets and smartphones. Consumers would also enjoy a better viewing experience thanks to integrated search and new innovation that will flow from enhanced competitive choice."
The TV plan has faced persistent opposition from the cable industry, even though the FCC changed it to assuage some of the industry's concerns. Industry opposition hasn't stopped the FCC from approving other controversial rules, such as the reclassification of broadband and imposition of net neutrality regulations. But in this case, the vote was delayed because Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel seems to be concerned about how cable company applications would be licensed to third-party device makers.
Several news sites are reporting that Donald Trump is looking to elevate Ajit Pai to head up the FCC:
Ajit Pai, a Republican Federal Communications Commission member and foe of net neutrality regulation, will be named to head the agency, according to a person familiar with the transition.
Pai has often dissented as FCC Democrats voted for tighter regulations, including the 2015 open internet, or net neutrality, decision that forbids internet service providers from unfairly blocking or slowing web traffic. The rule opposed by AT&T Inc. and Comcast Corp. is among those likely to be reversed by president Donald Trump's FCC, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.
Additional information at Politico and Reuters.
Best govt money can buy (Score:0)
Tom Wheeler tried to make the settop box thing too complicated.
The cable companies are already able to obtain boxes at a good price.
The only thing the FCC needed to do was to let the customers buy the boxes already in their houses from the cable company at their current value.
If the only choice is the complicated system or giving up, the giving up is a good idea,
but the right things to do is to fix the choice, not bend to industry pressure and give up.
Corporate Greed Takes Over (Score:4, Insightful)
This is exactly what many feared would happen. Trump put somebody in charge of the FCC that would be just as happy to gut it. Specifically, every single part of it that helps the consumer and prevents corporations from bringing and end to the era of Freedom and equality on the Internet.
It's kinda pointless here as killing the set-top box measure keeps their rental fees, but only exacerbates the reasons why people cut the cord in the first place.
At the moment, the FCC has NOT declared that Internet communications like instant messaging, voice conference, and VoIP fall under CALEA. That could change extremely easily and then backdoors are required by law, and would most likely only benefit Verisign and a few others that operate the media switches.
Welcome to a future where the Internet is purely owned by corporations and they can manipulate and oppress the packets in whatever fucking way they wish, coupled with a monitored and chaperoned experience. Piracy could very well be affected since the Feebs get there darkest desire: Backdoors into every citizen's hardware and software to search it for prosecutable offenses.
In other words, the Internet will die under this administration along with free and private communications. Pip Pip. Hooray. Isn't the end of the world exciting?
