from the it's-a-pension,-not-plunder dept.
The Gambia's ex-ruler Yahya Jammeh plundered the state coffers in his final weeks in power, stealing millions of dollars and shipping out luxury vehicles by cargo plane, according to an aide to new president Adama Barrow.
Jammeh, who ruled the small West African country for 22 years, flew into exile late on Saturday [Jan 21] to Equatorial Guinea.
He had refused to concede defeat in a December 1 election but eventually relinquished power after a delegation of West African leaders convinced him to step down, even as troops from neighbouring countries entered The Gambia.
[...] But amid growing controversy over the assurances offered to Jammeh to guarantee his departure, Barrow adviser Mai Fatty said the new administration had discovered that millions of dollars had recently been stolen.
[...] "Over two weeks, over 500m dalasi ($11 million) were withdrawn" by Jammeh, he said. "As we take over, the government of The Gambia is in financial distress."
need an example? (Score:2)
WTF does the ruler of any country have access to funds? Don't they have agencies and bureaucracies to handle money? We had a scandal in the US, in which a former First Lady picked up anything not nailed down in the White House. But, she didn't have access to government funds. A lot of the shit she stole was recovered, without resorting to ceasing and closing bank accounts, going through international courts, etc ad nauseum. And, third world countries haven't figured out that they should maybe follow the examples of first world countries?
DO NOT GIVE YOUR EQUIVALENT OF A PRESIDENT ACCESS TO GOVERNMENT MONEY!!
Financial distress? That often happens to the mentally challenged.
Alright, so maybe the US isn't the best example in all cases, but this one time, we have things pretty close to right.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Reply to This
Heard about this last week, why would soylent care (Score:2)
Seriously, 3rd rate looter loots his country for a while, then gets kicked out, find out he looted the country.
This is tech related how?
I get the Trump stories, guy is either gonna make america great again, or loot the country for his own gain, or bring in the brownshirts, or whatever. This guy? Who fucking cares, outside of the dozens of people in his little country he fucked over?
Reply to This