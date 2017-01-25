from the the-ancestral-hobbit-homeland dept.
During their investigation of the purchase of a large estate in New Zealand by Peter Thiel, Matt Nippert and Anne Gibson, reporters for The New Zealand Herald, noticed that certain processes required by the Overseas Investment Act had not been followed. The explanation: Peter Thiel is a NZ citizen and hence wasn't required to follow the procedures for an overseas investment.
If Thiel is so sure that Trump will deliver, why does he need a bolt hole and more importantly, citizenship in another country?
One question being asked was why Mr. Thiel became a New Zealander in 2011. Close behind that was how it happened.
If you like New Zealand enough to want to become a citizen, the country's Internal Affairs Department noted on Wednesday, one requirement is "to have been physically in New Zealand for a minimum of 1,350 days in the five years preceding the citizenship application." Another requirement is that you "continue to reside" there after becoming a citizen.
Mr. Thiel, 49, does not appear to have done either.
[...] If Mr. Thiel was not a resident in New Zealand for the necessary amount of time, an exception must have been made. The government has not responded to questions about whether that happened and, if so, what the reason was.
what the reason was. (Score:2)
Because "money". Film at 11.
Confusing "Bureaucratic Idiocy" with "Intent" (Score:0)
To someone of Thiel's libertarianish philosophy, "citizenship" is not some magical part of one's identity; it's just another arbitrary bureaucratic checkbox.
I like the scenery in New Zealand; If "citizenship" was all that was keeping me from buying a plot of land there, well then I'd purchase the citizenship, too—can it be bundled for a discount?
The intent is to buy property; the citizenship is just bureaucratic idiocy.
That Fucker is Doomsday Prepping (Score:2, Insightful)
Lots of hedge fund managers and silicon valley billionaires have decided they've been fucking up the country so bad that they need to prepare for it all to go to shit. [newyorker.com]
Every time you hear about a rich guy buying property in NZ, its because they are doomsday prepping.
Those assholes ought to be working on the problem of helping to build new institutions to replace those being torn down by the social isolation and paranoia that their creations are inducing. Instead they are running off to the other side of the planet.
For all of the shit he did, Carnegie built 3,000 public libraries. What has Thiel ever done? Create the fucking eye-of-sauron Palantir, try to stake freedom of the press for a personal vendetta, and oh yeah, help president fugazi dishonor the leading symbol of freedom and democracy on the planet.
Fuck that guy.
