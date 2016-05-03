Stories
Disqus Commenting System No Longer Free

posted by n1 on Friday January 27, @06:06AM
from the price-of-free-speech dept.
Celestial writes:

The Disqus website commenting system is no longer free, (as in beer).

When it comes to managing comments on a website, the free options include WordPress (and other native comment systems), Facebook comments, and [until recently] Livefyre (now owned by Adobe).

You also used to be able to use Disqus for free, but that changed this past week when the company started telling websites that use Disqus that they had to either sign up for the paid service or turn on the Disqus ads.

[...] Disqus offered clear benefits over the default WordPress comment system, including support for threaded comments, upvotes, spam detection (which clearly doesn't always work), comment moderation tools.

At the time Disqus was also completely free for most publishers. Over the years Disqus has rolled out a few different monetization options. Larger publishers can pay for premium features, and all sites can opt-in to Disqus ads, which can appear above or in the middle of the comments sections.

Starting later this week, all publishers using Disqus will have to either enable ads or pay for a subscription.

I honestly don't know which would be worse: advertisements, or websites currently using Disqus switching to Facebook comments.

Also at Liliputing.

