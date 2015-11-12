This is a slightly older article that just came to my attention today, though the data systems it describes are currently being built out and used. It seems to be quite a well researched article, with a ton of links to sources.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2015/11/12/the-astonishing-amount-of-data-being-collected-about-your-children/?utm_term=.d2be527873e8

Basically, it's talks about sensitive data entered into a new breed of student information systems, with very few legal protections around that data. These systems collect data with a common schema. The common schema would seem to allow for large-scale analysis of the data later on. You can get more information on the schema and potential data collected by the Common Education Data Standards (CEDS) here: https://ceds.ed.gov/

If you send your children to a public school, under current federal law you have no way of opting out of the P20 profile that has been created by your state and potentially shared with others. You also have no right to refuse to have your child's data disclosed to testing companies and other corporations in the name of evaluation and research.

I'm not done digging into this, but it seems important for those of that are concerned about massive amounts of data collection and in this case, what it means for our children who are literally being tracked and data-mined from birth.