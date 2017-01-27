The move, announced Thursday, will stop Google relying on an intermediate certificate authority (GIAG2) issued by a third party in its ongoing process of rolling out HTTPS across its products and services. "As we look forward to the evolution of both the web and our own products it is clear HTTPS will continue to be a foundational technology," Google explained in a blog post. "This is why we have made the decision to expand our current Certificate Authority efforts to include the operation of our own Root Certificate Authority."

The newly established Google Trust Services will operate these Certificate Authorities on behalf of Google and parent company Alphabet.