Uber continues to be the transportation service of choice for business travelers, making up 52 percent of all expenses in Q4, according to a study by Certify. The online travel and expense management service provider today claimed Uber received the majority share of ground transportation, compared to 40 percent the same quarter in 2015. Additionally, the private on-demand ride hailing service was the most-expensed service in 2016.

By comparison, Lyft was the least-preferred service last quarter, garnering just 4 percent, an increase of 2 percent from the same time in 2015, out of all business receipts. It fell behind not only its direct competitors, but also car rentals (33 percent) and taxis (11 percent). However, Certify notes that Lyft increased its market share in 2016 faster than Uber — 551 percent versus 254 percent, respectively.

[...] Uber also took top honors for having the cheapest average cost per ride, coming in at $24.75, while Lyft was slightly higher at $24.99. Cab rides were priced at $34.62. And speaking of taxis, Certify reported that usage by business travelers has dropped more than 37 percent since Q1 2014.