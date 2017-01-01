Stories
The Fake News Crisis.........of 1896

posted by janrinok on Sunday January 29, @07:58AM   Printer-friendly
from the he's-not-even-original dept.
DeathMonkey writes:

Fake news is everywhere. The power of the press is said to be waning. And because the nation's most famous populist—the man with his sights on the presidency—can't trust the lying media, he says, he has no option but to be a publisher himself.

Oh yeah, and the year is 1896.

The would-be president in question is William Jennings Bryan. In an era before the internet, television, or radio, the best way to reach the masses is with newsprint. So, without the option of tweeting his grievances after losing the election to William McKinley, what does Bryan do? He starts his own newspaper. And he uses it to rail against "fake news."

I don't need to tell you a lot of this sounds weirdly familiar.

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/01/the-fake-news-crisis-120-years-ago/513710/

