The "six-strikes" Copyright Alert System is no more. In a brief announcement, MPAA, RIAA, and several major US ISPs said that the effort to educate online pirates has stopped. It's unclear why the parties ended their voluntary agreement, but the lack of progress reports in recent years indicates that it wasn't as successful as they had hoped.

[...] The "voluntary" agreement was praised by the US Government and seen as an example for other countries, including the UK, where a similar system is about to start. At the same time, however, the Copyright Alert System members have just ended their efforts.

"After four years of extensive consumer education and engagement, the Copyright Alert System will conclude its work," the members of the Center for Copyright Information (CCI) just announced.

"The program demonstrated that real progress is possible when content creators, Internet innovators and consumer advocates come together in a collaborative and consensus-driven process."