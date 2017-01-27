from the let's-call-the-whole-thing-off dept.
Scientists have quantified flavor-associated chemicals in 398 varieties of tomatoes in order to create a "roadmap" for improving flavor:
Bite into a supermarket tomato and you'll probably notice something missing: taste. Scientists think they can put the yum back into the grocery tomato by tinkering with its genetic recipe. Researchers are reinstalling five long-lost genetic traits that add much of the sweet-yet-acidic taste that had been bred out of mass-produced tomatoes for the past 50 years. They're using mostly natural breeding methods, not genetic modification technology.
[...] One key issue is size. Growers keep increasing individual tomato size and grow more per plant. The trouble is that there is a limit to how much sugar each tomato plant can produce. Bigger tomatoes and more of them means less sugar per tomato and less taste, Klee said. So Klee and colleagues looked at the genomes of the mass-produced tomato varieties and heirloom tomatoes to try to help the grocery tomatoes catch up to their backyard garden taste.
[...] Klee isolated some sugar genes and ones more geared to pure taste, but figured those won't work as well because they clash against shipping and size needs. So he found areas that affect the aroma of tomatoes but not size or heartiness. Reintroducing those into mass-produced tomatoes should work because smell is a big factor in taste, he said. Altering genes in a lab would make the process faster, but because of consumer distrust and regulations, Klee is opting for natural breeding methods – with help from an electric toothbrush to spread pollen.
It sounds like the quest for a tasty tomato will be delayed for years because GMOs are scaaaary.
Also at NYT.
A chemical genetic roadmap to improved tomato flavor (DOI: 10.1126/science.aal1556) (DX)
Previously: Breeding Wildness Back Into Our Fruits and Vegetables
Two Approaches to Enhancing Tomato Flavor
Tomatoes Grown in Australian Desert from Sunshine and Seawater
« Diesel Drivers to be Charged 50% More to Park in Westminster in Bid to Cut Pollution Levels | Biometrics: First Cash, Now India Could Ditch Card Payments by 2020 »
Related Stories
Wild tomatoes are better able to protect themselves against the destructive whitefly than our modern, commercial varieties, new research has shown.
The study, published today in the academic journal Agronomy for Sustainable Development, shows that in our quest for larger redder, longer-lasting tomatoes we have inadvertently bred out key characteristics that help the plant defend itself against predators.
Led by Newcastle University, UK, the research shows that wild tomatoes have a dual line of defence against these voracious pests; an initial mechanism which discourages the whitefly from settling on the plant in the first place and a second line of defence which happens inside the plant where a chemical reaction causes the plant sap to "gum up" blocking the whitefly's feeding tube.
Thomas McDaniel, the PhD student who led the research, says the findings highlight the natural resistance of wild plant varieties and suggests we need to "breed some of that wildness back in" instead of continuously looking for new methods of pest control."By selecting for certain characteristics we have inadvertently lost some really useful ones," explains McDaniel, who is based in the School of Biology at Newcastle University.
"The tomatoes we buy in the supermarket may have a long shelf life and be twice as big as the wild varieties but the trade-off is an intensive and costly pest control regime—both biological and in the form of chemical pesticides.
"Our research suggests that if we can breed the whitefly resistant genes back into our commercial varieties then we can produce a super tomato that not only has all the characteristics that we have selected for but is also naturally resistant to the whitefly."
Novel resistance mechanisms of a wild tomato against the glasshouse whitefly
Older article: Control of tomato whiteflies using the confusion effect of plant odours (open, DOI: 10.1007/s13593-014-0219-4)
Two Approaches to Tastier Tomatoes
Jinhe Bai, an ARS chemist, and his colleagues at the U.S. Horticulture Research Laboratory analyzed the effects of two common practices that he suspected affect tomato flavor. Some people refrigerate their tomatoes, and some people dip them in hot water to make them easier to peel, a practice known as "blanching."
Bai and his colleagues divided 60 standard tomatoes into 3 groups: one group was refrigerated at 41 ˚F for 4 days; another group was kept at room temperature (68 ˚F) for 4 days and then dipped in 122 ˚F water for 5 minutes to simulate blanching; and a control group was kept at 68 ˚F for 4 days.
...
The results showed that refrigeration greatly reduced 25 of the 42 aroma compounds and reduced volatile levels overall by 68 percent. Blanching the tomatoes also greatly reduced 22 of the 42 compounds and reduced volatile levels overall by 63 percent.
The results spell out why it is better for tomatoes to be stored—and washed before use—at room temperature. Shelf life generally shouldn't be a problem, Bai says. "If tomatoes have been picked green and chilled to minimize damage, as they usually are, they will remain unspoiled for about a week at room temperature," he says. Tomatoes from a garden or farmers market that have not been chilled also will last a few weeks at room temperatures, he adds.
Good information if you like to cook Italian cuisine. Others have it on good authority that "wolf peaches" are "evil and deadly."
South Australia is at the forefront of sustainable agriculture this month, with the official opening of a tomato farm in Port Augusta. It's not just any tomato farm. Sundrop Farms is a hydroponic greenhouse facility that doesn't use fossil fuels, groundwater, pesticides or soil. The $200 million, 20-hectare farm doesn't even take up valuable arable land. It's located on arid, degraded land that is too barren for traditional agriculture.
Here's how it works. A solar tower standing 115 metres (377 feet) high with 23,000 mirrors pointed at it provides all the power the farm requires, for heating and cooling. It also powers a desalination plant, which converts seawater into freshwater to keep the plants irrigated.
If it works, there is a lot of "arid, degraded land that is too barren for traditional agriculture" in Nevada and eastern California that could be used the same way.
No flavor because of greed? (Score:2)
So instead of the easy solution which is to grow smaller and less tomatoes per plant (and maybe figure out some vertical farming or something to get more plants) instead we rather fuck with the genetics of the tomatoes to make them taste better.
Interesting.
Reply to This
Heirloom Tomatoes (Score:3, Insightful)
If you've ever had heirloom tomatoes from a greenmarket, you'd know how much flavor modern supermarket tomatoes have lost. If you've ever grown your own, you'd know how much better it is to pick them when they're ripe instead of picking them long before they're at peak so they can be transported to market.
The good news is, you can do those things now, no need to wait for plant geneticists to figure anything out. If you don't have a good source of seeds near you, you can send away to outfits like the Seed Savers Exchange [seedsavers.org]. It's a non-profit that deals in heirloom seeds of more varieties of plants than you've ever seen.
Washington DC delenda est.
Reply to This