The Guy who Claims he Created EMAIL is at it; Again

posted by martyb on Sunday January 29, @04:51PM   Printer-friendly
from the repeat-something-often-enough... dept.
Techonomics

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The guy who made himself famous for claiming he created EMAIL, Shiva Ayyadurai, has taken to suing various web sites, social media sites, and bloggers to shut down any contrary talk on the matter. On the surface the business model looks like it might be that of a classic copyright troll. However, given the targets and the backer, could it be the ultimate goal is simply to close down the coverage in general?

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/01/lawyer-for-inventor-of-e-mail-sends-threat-letter-over-social-media-posts/

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/01/popular-tech-blog-sued-by-self-proclaimed-inventor-of-e-mail-hits-back/

https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20170111/11440836465/techdirts-first-amendment-fight-life.shtml

