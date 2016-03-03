from the it-almost-looks-real dept.
The race for 4K gaming has begun. PlayStation 4 Pro is in the marketplace, and while success in supporting ultra HD gaming varies dramatically between releases, an established series of techniques is in place that is already capable of effectively servicing a 4K resolution with a comparatively modest level of GPU power. In the wake of its E3 2016 reveal for the new Project Scorpio console, Microsoft began to share details with developers on how they expect to see 4K supported on its new hardware. A whitepaper was released on its development portal, entitled 'Reaching 4K and GPU Scaling Across Multiple Xbox Devices'. It's a fascinating outlook on Microsoft's ultra HD plans - and it also reveals more about the Scorpio hardware itself. For starters, Xbox One's contentious ESRAM is gone.
No link provided to the whitepaper referred to in the article.
I like unnecessary progress for profit's sake just fine, as long as the hardware gets better. ZEN ZEN ZEN!
What is the 32 MB limit exactly?
Basically just what those 900p titles needed to jump to 2160p (except that they say later on that a 5.76x increase would reflect the pixel increase, but close enough). Obviously, other tricks can help hit the higher targets, and some of them are mentioned. I guess the ghetto 4K will be... 1800p (3200×1800).
It's interesting that you have 3 paths for using this increased power; try to hit 4K resolution, try to double framerate to about 60 FPS, or try to increase framerate even further to the 90 FPS desired for VR. And it looks like none of them will be completely achievable, with 2160p30 or 1080p60 possible only in some games or with some detail thrown away.
Consoles with more RAM than my laptop? It's almost time to upgrade.
