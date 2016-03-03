Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

The Race for 4K: How Project Scorpio Targets Ultra HD Gaming

posted by charon on Sunday January 29, @06:52PM   Printer-friendly
from the it-almost-looks-real dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The race for 4K gaming has begun. PlayStation 4 Pro is in the marketplace, and while success in supporting ultra HD gaming varies dramatically between releases, an established series of techniques is in place that is already capable of effectively servicing a 4K resolution with a comparatively modest level of GPU power. In the wake of its E3 2016 reveal for the new Project Scorpio console, Microsoft began to share details with developers on how they expect to see 4K supported on its new hardware. A whitepaper was released on its development portal, entitled 'Reaching 4K and GPU Scaling Across Multiple Xbox Devices'. It's a fascinating outlook on Microsoft's ultra HD plans - and it also reveals more about the Scorpio hardware itself. For starters, Xbox One's contentious ESRAM is gone.

Source: http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2017-the-race-to-4k-how-scorpio-targets-ultra-hd-gaming

No link provided to the whitepaper referred to in the article.

Original Submission


«  The Guy who Claims he Created EMAIL is at it; Again
The Race for 4K: How Project Scorpio Targets Ultra HD Gaming | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.

  • that's alright (Score:2)

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Sunday January 29, @06:58PM (#460345) Journal

    I like unnecessary progress for profit's sake just fine, as long as the hardware gets better. ZEN ZEN ZEN!

    The whitepaper suggests that the process of render target 'aliasing' - which suits Xbox One and achieves considerable memory saving - continues, but on PC, those targets can now exceed the older hardware's 32MB limit, as you would expect in moving from 900p or 1080p to ultra HD buffers.

    What is the 32 MB limit exactly?

    The six teraflop GPU is once again confirmed, with the GPU's compute power rated at around 4.5 times the capabilities of Xbox One.

    Basically just what those 900p titles needed to jump to 2160p (except that they say later on that a 5.76x increase would reflect the pixel increase, but close enough). Obviously, other tricks can help hit the higher targets, and some of them are mentioned. I guess the ghetto 4K will be... 1800p (3200×1800).

    It's interesting that you have 3 paths for using this increased power; try to hit 4K resolution, try to double framerate to about 60 FPS, or try to increase framerate even further to the 90 FPS desired for VR. And it looks like none of them will be completely achievable, with 2160p30 or 1080p60 possible only in some games or with some detail thrown away.

    12GB of GDDR5

    Consoles with more RAM than my laptop? It's almost time to upgrade.

    --
    [SIG] 03/03/2016: Soylent Upgrade v12 [soylentnews.org]