If you drive a diesel vehicle, life is about to get a lot more expensive.

Why? Because you're set to be charged an extra 50% to park in a central London area as of April 3. Ouch. And its all in the aim to reduce air pollution, which has been blighting the capital.

Westminster City Council is set to trial the price hike in parking bays in Hyde Park, Marylebone and Fitzrovia. Visitors in diesel cars will have to pay £7.35 per hour compared with the standard £4.90.