If you drive a diesel vehicle, life is about to get a lot more expensive.
Why? Because you're set to be charged an extra 50% to park in a central London area as of April 3. Ouch. And its all in the aim to reduce air pollution, which has been blighting the capital.
Westminster City Council is set to trial the price hike in parking bays in Hyde Park, Marylebone and Fitzrovia. Visitors in diesel cars will have to pay £7.35 per hour compared with the standard £4.90.
Source: Metro
Venezuela (Score:0)
Diesel is so cheap in Venezuela right now, you can fill up your tank in Venezuela for the equivalent of a few US pennies:
http://www.globalpetrolprices.com/Venezuela/diesel_prices/ [globalpetrolprices.com]
I'm not sure what the best datasets are, but after searching around a bit I didn't get the impression that Venezuela is particularly known for poor air quality.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/datablog/2011/sep/26/global-air-pollution-who [theguardian.com]
