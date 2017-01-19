from the thumb's-up dept.
If you thought India's decision to ban 86% of its cash was ambitious, wait until you hear what it may do next.
The head of a government-run policy institute said on Thursday that the country could completely eliminate the need for credit cards, debit cards and ATMs in the next three years by switching to biometric payments. Amitabh Kant said that even electronic payment methods may be "totally redundant" by 2020. Instead, all Indians will need for transactions is their thumb or eye.
"Each one of us in India will be a walking ATM," Kant said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. That would represent "the biggest technological leapfrogging ever in the history of mankind," he added.
Arundhati Bhattacharya, head of the State Bank of India, agreed that such a dramatic shift was possible.
"This is something that's eminently doable," she said, pointing out that nearly 1.1 billion of India's 1.3 billion people have already registered their biometric data under the government's unique identification program.
Source: CNN
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:3, Funny)
I reckon tourism is going to take a hefty nosedive to start with. How many folks would be willing to trust their biometrics to poor as fuck street traders, especially considering they'll get paid more from hackers/scammers for the biometric details, than what they'll earn from you buying a couple of trinkets from their stall.
Genius by birth. Evil by choice.
Mark of the beast? (Score:0)
So what if you have more than one account. A finger for each card, a retinal scan for the birth certificate? Or one central place that knows any account.
Biometrics will ultimately crash and burn (Score:1, Informative)
The biggest problem with biometrics is also their biggest benefit - they're unique.
Law enforcement has already replicated fingerprints to unlock media and the eye may be more challenging, but it's -as usual- not a question of if, but when. If a password is compromised it can simply be changed. When your fingerprints, or retinal image, or whatever is compromised then what? Imagine somebody told you to come up with one really really good password and then use it everywhere and on every single device you have. If you're even a little bit tech savvy you'd probably look at them a bit screwy - yet that is biometrics in a nutshell.
Facepalm (Score:1, Insightful)
Once again, repeat after me, biometrics are not secrets [schneier.com]. I bet a lot of these loons are going to make many of the mistakes that Schneier warns about in that seventeen year old essay. People are still making them today.
