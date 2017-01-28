from the soon-it'll-be-IE dept.
The respected Firefox add-on developer Quicksaver announced yesterday that he won't update any of his extensions anymore because of Mozilla's decision to move to WebExtensions exclusively. Quicksaver, responsible for add-ons such as Tab Groups, OmniSidebar, FindBar Tweak, Beyond Australis and Puzzle Bars, had four of his five add-ons for Firefox featured by Mozilla in the past.
If you open any of the author's add-on pages on the Mozilla Add-ons repository, you will notice an important announcement on the page. It reads:
IMPORTANT: The add-on will not receive any more updates and will stop working by next November with Firefox 57.
[...] Quicksaver posted an explanation on his website that reveals why he made the decision to stop add-on development. There are several reasons, but the core reason given is that at least four of his five add-ons rely heavily on functionality that will either not be provided by WebExtensions, or would require him to rewrite the extension almost completely.
[...] Quicksaver is not the only author who announced that he will stop working on add-ons for Firefox. Add-ons like New Tab Tools, Classic Theme Restorer, Tree Style Tabs, Open With, DownThem All, KeeFox and many others are likely also not going to make the cut.
I run Firefox on the 2 websites (Score:2)
That don't work under Chrome. Tdameritrade, which is kinda important to me, and Vons.com, which saves me at least 20% on my grocery bills each week.
Why they don't work under my Chrome with preferred extensions I don't know. But those are the only 2 websites I visit with FF.
Does anyone still care? (Score:2)
I long ago switched to Pale Moon because I like the general feel of FF, but honestly, it felt like Mozilla was trying to drive away the users who made them a success. I can't otherwise explain how they could get so many things so wrong over the chorus of dissent unless they were specifically aiming to self-destruct.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
Mozilla should just update their public plan (Score:0)
Obvious plan to stay "relevant" includes:
- change User Agent to Chrome. It rocks, everyone uses it. *
- drop all new or old code, including e10s and just use the same guts than Chrome. Easier compatibility with what everyone uses. If extension developers can trash their work, so can Mozilla, it's the only way forward, right?
- start sending telemetry to anybody that asks. Yeah, every big guy does it, so Mozilla must too.
Yet they wil slide into oblivion, even more. They don't realize they are losing to Chrome not due to features or speed ** , but because Google pushes Chrome in every page, and via every third party they can. Mozilla is not as relevant for official specifications as they were. They had the extensions advantage, but not anymore by end of year. They have fooled around with privacy, so dropping that last feature will be "natural".
Classic cargo cult: they think they know why something happens/will happen, when they don't understand what the real issue is. Wake up or just give up already, disband, die, end the long suffering. Let someone else take over (PaleMoon, time for FSF to push hard, whatever). You know it's true, dear Silicon Graphics, I mean SGI, I mean Mozilla, errr.. fuck, moz://a, yeah, that.
*: we can help with this one, as they don't care about users, so change your UA and help with the suicide.
**: comm'n, sometimes it was better, sometimes not, passable enough in many cases (every time I heard "FF eats memory", "Chrome is a memory pig" was near) and taking into acount the rest they offered (past tense, not true in some cases now): an independent browser, with high configurability, open source, extra programs like local mail client.
Mozilla fucked up taking Yahoo's money. (Score:2)
By taking Yahoo's money instead of Google's, they provided Google with a strong reason to kill FireFox.
