Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 10 submissions in the queue.

Global Warming Could Boost Mercury Levels in Fish

posted by Fnord666 on Monday January 30, @04:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the what-about-mars? dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Scientists have linked global warming to increased runoff, and in turn, increased levels of mercury in the ocean and fish:

Rising temperatures could boost mercury levels in fish by up to seven times the current rates, say Swedish researchers. They've discovered a new way in which warming increases levels of the toxin in sea creatures. In experiments, they found that extra rainfall drives up the amount of organic material flowing into the seas. This alters the food chain, adding another layer of complex organisms which boosts the concentrations of mercury up the line. The study has been published [open, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1601239] [DX] in the journal, Science Advances.

I, for one, welcome our newly mercury-enriched diets.

Original Submission


«  Biometrics: First Cash, Now India Could Ditch Card Payments by 2020 | Firefox Loses Yet Another High Profile Add-on Author  »
Global Warming Could Boost Mercury Levels in Fish | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.