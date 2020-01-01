17/01/29/192256 story
from the what-about-mars? dept.
Scientists have linked global warming to increased runoff, and in turn, increased levels of mercury in the ocean and fish:
Rising temperatures could boost mercury levels in fish by up to seven times the current rates, say Swedish researchers. They've discovered a new way in which warming increases levels of the toxin in sea creatures. In experiments, they found that extra rainfall drives up the amount of organic material flowing into the seas. This alters the food chain, adding another layer of complex organisms which boosts the concentrations of mercury up the line. The study has been published [open, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1601239] [DX] in the journal, Science Advances.
Global warming -> Trump? (Score:1, Informative)
It is possible that global warming was directly responsible for the election of Trump. The warming leads to an increase in mercury and other heavy metal concentrations, bioaccumulation occurs, people consume the contaminated food, and finally get heavy metal poisoning rendering them too confused to vote correctly.
do not eat (Score:0)
Do not eat it. In long term doses it is not good for you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNx2bJUctRE [youtube.com]
Bonus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWNpO5vvhpk [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXHVqId0MQc [youtube.com]
