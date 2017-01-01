Stories
RISC-V Projects to Collaborate

posted by cmn32480 on Monday January 30, @01:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the less-risc-y dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

OnChip and SiFive, two groups aiming to develop and release RISC-V platforms, have announced they will collaborate. From OnChip's crowdfunding campaign:

Ever since SiFive's HiFive1 campaign was launched just a week after we launched Open-V back in November, we've both been getting a lot of questions about how we might collaborate. It's taken a while, as these things do, but we finally have a concrete answer we think will benefit everyone, not least the RISC-V community. Here's how we're collaborating:
...
Open-V Will Use the SiFive E31 CPU Coreplex
...
All Open-V Peripherals Will Be Compatible with SiFive Chips
...
SiFive Will Donate Wafer Space in a May 2017 Tapeout
...
OnChip Will Contribute to the Free Chips Project

Sounds like good news for those hoping for RISC-V and open hardware designs to become tangible objects.
Note that the SiFive HiFive1 campaign was successful and has already shipped to some backers while the OnChip OPEN-V campaign looks like it will not reach its goal.

