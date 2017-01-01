LeakedSource, a breach notification service that exposed some of 2016's largest data breaches, might be facing a permanent shutdown.

According to a forum post on a well-known marketplace, the owner of LeakedSource was raided earlier this week, although the exact details of any potential law enforcement action remains a mystery.

At the start of the new year, LeakedSource indexed more than 3 billion records. Their collection is the result of information sharing between a number of sources, including those who hacked the data themselves. Access to the full archive requires a membership fee.

[...] On the OGFlip forum Thursday, a user posted vague details about the LeakedSource raid, but Salted Hash has been unable to verify the claims.

The U.S. Department of Justice will not comment, refusing to confirm or deny any investigations related to LeakedSource. The operators of the notification service itself have been offline for several days, and the LeakedSource website stopped working late Tuesday evening.