Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Quebec City Mosque Terrorism Attack

posted by CoolHand on Monday January 30, @08:18PM   Printer-friendly
from the world-terror dept.
News

dry writes:

http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-city-mosque-gun-shots-1.3957686

Two men were arrested following last night's shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead and 19 wounded, in what Quebec's premier described as a "murderous act directed at a specific community."

Thirty-nine people escaped the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec) in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood without injuries, according to Quebec provincial police Sgt. Christine Coulombe.

Initially, it was reported that eight people were wounded, but authorities updated that number to 19 Monday morning.

​Five were still in critical condition in hospital Monday morning, including three people who are in intensive care. Another 13 people have been released, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Coulombe said the people who died in the shooting, which occurred during Sunday evening prayers, ranged in age from 35 to 70.

Original Submission


«  Replacing Gravatar and Other External Dependencies
Quebec City Mosque Terrorism Attack | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.