from the world-terror dept.
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-city-mosque-gun-shots-1.3957686
Two men were arrested following last night's shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead and 19 wounded, in what Quebec's premier described as a "murderous act directed at a specific community."
Thirty-nine people escaped the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec) in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood without injuries, according to Quebec provincial police Sgt. Christine Coulombe.
Initially, it was reported that eight people were wounded, but authorities updated that number to 19 Monday morning.
Five were still in critical condition in hospital Monday morning, including three people who are in intensive care. Another 13 people have been released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Coulombe said the people who died in the shooting, which occurred during Sunday evening prayers, ranged in age from 35 to 70.
Logical reaction ... (Score:2)
Time to ban all Canadians from visiting the US until they have solved their religious terrorism.
Reply to This