Two men were arrested following last night's shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead and 19 wounded, in what Quebec's premier described as a "murderous act directed at a specific community."

Thirty-nine people escaped the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec) in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood without injuries, according to Quebec provincial police Sgt. Christine Coulombe.

Initially, it was reported that eight people were wounded, but authorities updated that number to 19 Monday morning.

​Five were still in critical condition in hospital Monday morning, including three people who are in intensive care. Another 13 people have been released, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Coulombe said the people who died in the shooting, which occurred during Sunday evening prayers, ranged in age from 35 to 70.