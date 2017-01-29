from the what-separation-of-powers dept.
From the what-separation-of-powers department:
The Department of Homeland Security has an update on the entry ban:
The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce all of President Trump's Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people. President Trump's Executive Orders remain in place—prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety. President Trump's Executive Order affects a minor portion of international travelers, and is a first step towards reestablishing control over America's borders and national security.
The NY Post adds:
The ACLU is getting "multiple reports" that federal customs agents are siding with President Trump — and willfully ignoring a Brooklyn federal judge's demand that travelers from seven Muslim countries not be deported from the nation's airports.
Contempt of court... (Score:2)
Isn't this when the judge starts throwing the customs agents in jail for contempt of court?
Coup (Score:4, Informative)
They also reportedly started blocking people before the executive order was made as well. This is why letting your police state get too powerful was a really bad idea.
Executive branch has too much power (Score:0)
A certain segment of the population has been warning you all about this. But it is just fine to aggregate power in one place as long as you like the excuses, isn't it? That is the sad part of this whole story, and why "the left" can't be taken seriously by normal folk. Whatever thought process is behind this probably has something to do with why every attempt at communism has ended up being run by totalitarian dictators as well.
O goody a constitutional crisis! (Score:2)
I'm gonna make some popcorn.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
the judge has no case (Score:1)
http://voxday.blogspot.nl/2017/01/the-order-is-illegal.html [blogspot.nl]
Rule of law is no more? (Score:2)
They started with the Constitution, continued with all sorts of legislation to make past indiscretions legal, and now we get to see a flagrant disregard of a judicial order. No matter where you stand on the issue it is generally held that we obey the laws of the land. This is precisely how fascism progresses, rewriting laws to suit agendas and flagrant disregard for inconvenient laws. This is indeed the slippery slope, and it looks like we're sliding head first into a rule by FUD.
From their own update: We can now expect "public safety" to be a catch all for law enforcement to do whatever they'd like the same way they've been doing for years with "national security". This is the scope creep we have been expecting. But don't worry! It only affects a minor portion of international travelers. Sure sounds like it won't affect anyone living in the US, oh wait, greencard holders are being denied entry to their home. Suddenly there is a new invisible law that only exists in the heads of law enforcement, don't ever make a scene or they will stomp on your face yelling "for the safety of the public!"
Shall I Godwin this thread? Or are the parallels becoming eerily familiar yet? Checks and balances work only as long as they are respected. Seems like some members of the DHS should be thrown in prison right about now, but I'm pretty sure they'll trot out some bullshit and tell everyone to stuff it.
To be supportive of everyone's FUD I will say that if the experts believed this ban would work, and if the ban actually targeted the correct countries, then I would be supportive of it. However, currently the ban doesn't look like it will work given our knowledge of how past terrorists were able to enter various countries.
This ban is bullshit FUD aimed at whipping up partisan hatred: the left will call the right bigoted racists and the right will call the left traitorous morons. In the meantime families will be split, innocent individuals will be abused, and nothing good will come of it all.
~Tilting at windmills~
