This thought provoking and somewhat frightening article in Vanity Fair describes the state of play of technology which has the potential to warp our world-view far beyond anything before.
At corporations and universities across the country, incipient technologies appear likely to soon obliterate the line between real and fake. Or, in the simplest of terms, advancements in audio and video technology are becoming so sophisticated that they will be able to replicate real news—real TV broadcasts, for instance, or radio interviews—in unprecedented, and truly indecipherable, ways. One research paper published last year by professors at Stanford University and the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg demonstrated how technologists can record video of someone talking and then change their facial expressions in real time. The professors' technology could take a news clip of, say, Vladimir Putin, and alter his facial expressions in real time in hard-to-detect ways. In fact, in this video demonstrating the technology, the researchers show how they did manipulate Putin's facial expressions and responses, among those of other people, too.
This is eerie, to say the least. But it's only one part of the future fake-news menace. Other similar technologies have been in the works in universities and research labs for years, but they have never really pulled off what computers can do today. Take for example "The Digital Emily Project," a study in which researchers created digital actors that could be used in lieu of real people. For the past several years, the results have been crude and easily detectable as digital re-creations. But technologies that are now used by Hollywood and the video-game industry have largely rendered digital avatars almost indecipherable from real people. (Go and watch the latest Star Wars to see if you can tell which actors are real and which are computer-generated. I bet you can't tell the difference.) You could imagine some political group utilizing that technology to create a fake hidden video clip of President Trump telling Rex Tillerson that he plans to drop a nuclear bomb on China. The velocity with which news clips spread across social media would also mean that the administration would have frightfully little time to respond before a fake-news story turned into an international crisis.
Audio advancements may be just as harrowing. At its annual developer's conference, in November, Adobe showed off a new product that has been nicknamed "Photoshop for audio." The product allows users to feed about ten to 20 minutes of someone's voice into the application and then allows them to type words that are expressed in that exact voice. The resultant voice, which is comprised of the person's phonemes, or the distinct units of sound that distinguish one word from another in each language, doesn't sound even remotely computer-generated or made up. It sounds real. This sort of technology could facilitate the ability to feed one of Trump's interviews or stump speeches into the application, and then type sentences or paragraphs in his spoken voice. You could very easily imagine someone creating fake audio of Trump explaining how he dislikes Mike Pence, or how he lied about his taxes, or that he did indeed enjoy that alleged "golden shower" in the Russian hotel suite. Then you could circulate that audio around the Internet as a comment that was overheard on a hot microphone. Worse, you could imagine a scenario in which someone uses Trump's voice to call another world leader and threaten some sort of violent action. And perhaps worst of all, as the quality of imitation gets better and better, it will become increasingly difficult to discern between what is real behavior and what isn't.
Regardless of what ideology you subscribe to, what politician you support, what media source you visit; you fundamentally must be able to trust the information you see. If there is no way, barring forensic analysis, to tell truth or falsehood, how can we know anything? Plausible lies could literally be the end of the world.
Perhaps people will begin to exercise their critical thinking abilities in an attempt to not be played for fools. Also, perhaps they will learn some patience instead of going off half cocked only to find out they acted like complete tools railing on about something that didn't even happen.
Don't forget, one of the signs of a decent human being is being able to admit when you're wrong and show some humility. Like me! I'm the most humble person on this damned site! You'll never catch me saying a cross word to anyone!! Saint Zz9zZ they'll call me, Overseer of trans dimensional sleep.
See, this is where the conclusion starts to go wrong. To learn anything, you must fundamentally distrust all information you see and hear. Even the most honest source imaginable may be honestly mistaken about something.
There is a real way, though, to sort through it:
1. Apply Carl Sagan's Baloney Detection Kit.
2. Avoid speculating beyond that which has been reported from multiple angles, ideally with videos or hard evidence.
3. Be more consciously skeptical of those with biases you agree with than biases you don't. So, for example, Republicans should be particularly wary of claims they hear from Fox News or the Wall Street Journal, while Democrats should be particularly wary of claims from MSNBC or the Washington Post, Libertarians should be wary of Reason magazine and the Cato Institute, and so forth. Your natural tendency will be to be less skeptical of sources you agree with, so you need to consciously counter that.
4. "I don't know" is always an acceptable answer when you don't really know.
