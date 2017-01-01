Stories
Wearable 'Watches' to Monitor Your Blood Pressure

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday January 31, @05:13AM
Phoenix666 writes:

What if there were a wearable fitness device that could monitor your blood pressure continuously, 24 hours a day?

Unfortunately, blood pressure (BP) measurements currently require the use of a cuff that temporarily stops blood flow. So a wearable BP "watch" using today's technology would squeeze your wrist every few minutes, making it impracticable to use – not to mention annoying.

A better method might gauge subtle pressure changes at the surface of your skin above one of the main wrist arteries – the radial artery – without regularly cutting off your circulation. But before scientists can create this new technology, they need to understand what the pressure inside a blood vessel "looks" like on the surface of the skin. And to do that, they must make a physical model that can be used to test wearable devices in a laboratory.

NIST's Physical Measurement Laboratory (PML) is currently collaborating with Tufts University's School of Medicine to develop just such a model, a blood pressure wrist "phantom" – essentially a fake arm that mimics the mechanical properties of blood pulsing through an artery surrounded by human tissue.

All watches are not wearable?

Original Submission


