Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

Mars, Venus, Moon Conjuction on Tuesday

posted by mrpg on Tuesday January 31, @09:48AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-cosmic-ballet-goes-on dept.
Science

takyon informs us of a conjunction:

You won't have to get out your telescopes to see Mars, Venus and the moon put on a show, Jan. 31.

The three celestial objects will be exceptionally close to each other on Tuesday night in a rare celestial treat called a conjunction.

[...] Kief says the best time to watch the conjunction is after sunset, starting at 8 p.m. PT. [Editor's Note: UTC-8]

He says to identify Venus, look for the glowing object that has a red and yellow tinge to it. Venus will shine slightly brighter than Mars, since it's closer to the Earth. Mars has an orange and red tinge to it.

And remember, if the celestial object you're looking at twinkles, it's probably not a planet.

Original Submission


«  Scientists Find "Earliest Known Human Ancestor"
Mars, Venus, Moon Conjuction on Tuesday | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.