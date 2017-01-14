Stories
Turkish Government to Remove Evolution From High School Curriculum

posted by mrpg on Tuesday January 31, @11:14AM   Printer-friendly
from the god-is-pleased dept.
Career & Education

maxwell demon writes:

Not only in America, teaching evolution is under attack. Indeed, future Turkish children will likely not learn about evolution in school, as soL international reports:

İsmet Yılmaz, the Minister of National Education in Turkey on Friday announced the new curriculum draft for school. After the draft is finalized, textbooks will be published based on the new draft to be used starting from 2017-2018 academic year.

The new curriculum draft brings some radical changes:

[...] Evolution Theory is excluded from Biology courses. The related unit named "The Origins of Life and the Evolution" is replaced with "Living Beings and Environment".

This is actually not the first strike against evolution in Turkey:

In 2013, the government had made a regulation, which let the Intelligent Design model to be included in the curriculum besides the Evolution Theory.

Also at Turkish Minute: Gov't removes evolution theory from new school curriculum

Related: What is Turkey's problem with Darwin?

