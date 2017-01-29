Stories
Google Removes Plugin Controls From Chrome

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday January 31, @02:31PM
Software Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Google made a change in Chrome 57 that removes options from the browser to manage plugins such as Google Widevine, Adobe Flash, or the Chrome PDF Viewer.

If you load chrome://plugins in Chrome 56 or earlier, a list of installed plugins is displayed to you. The list includes information about each plugin, including a name and description, location on the local system, version, and options to disable it or set it to "always run".

You can use it to disable plugins that you don't require. While you can do the same for some plugins, Flash and PDF Viewer, using Chrome's Settings, the same is not possible for the DRM plugin Widevine, and any other plugin Google may add to Chrome in the future.

Starting with Chrome 57, that option is no longer available. This means essentially that Chrome users won't be able to disable -- some -- plugins anymore, or even list the plugins that are installed in the web browser.

Please note that this affects Google Chrome and Chromium.

Source: http://www.ghacks.net/2017/01/29/google-removes-plugin-controls-from-chrome/

  • Fuck it... (Score:2)

    by Unixnut (5779) on Tuesday January 31, @02:44PM (#461221)

    ...I am going back to seamonkey [seamonkey-project.org]. One of the few people who seem to actually care about building a decent browser rather than being driven by fads and/or denying me control over my own machine.

    Shame my distro doesn't have a binary package for them, but other than than it works well, and supports plugins like firefox, and seems to be more stable than ff/chromium has been for me lately.

    I am sick of having to fight software to get it to do what I want.

    Anyone got any good alternative browser recommendations, feel free to post them to this thread. I heard good things about Pale moon, but haven't tried it yet (might be on my list soon though).