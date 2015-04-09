from the imagine-a-beowulf-cluster dept.
The upcoming Aurora supercomputer at the Argonne National Laboratory is estimated to have 180 petaflops of peak performance. Here are some of the early science projects that will be run on it (descriptions at source):
- Extending Moore's Law computing with quantum Monte Carlo
- Design and evaluation of high-efficiency boilers for energy production using a hierarchical V/UQ approach
- High-fidelity simulation of fusion reactor boundary plasmas
- NWChemEx: Tackling chemical, materials and biochemical challenges in the exascale era
- Extreme-scale cosmological hydrodynamics
- Extreme-scale unstructured adaptive [computational fluid dynamics]
- Benchmark simulations of shock-variable density turbulence and shock-boundary layer interactions with applications to engineering modeling
- Lattice quantum chromodynamics calculations for particle and nuclear physics
- Metascalable layered materials genome
- Free energy landscapes of membrane transport proteins
An article at Argonne National Laboratory describes four co-design centers working towards "exascale" supercomputing:
As collaborators in four co-design centers created by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Exascale Computing Project (ECP), researchers at the DOE's Argonne National Laboratory are helping to solve some of these complex challenges and pave the way for the creation of exascale supercomputers.
The term 'co-design' describes the integrated development and evolution of hardware technologies, computational applications and associated software. In pursuit of ECP's mission to help people solve realistic application problems through exascale computing, each co-design center targets different features and challenges relating to exascale computing.
- Co-design Center for Online Data Analysis and Reduction at the Exascale (CODAR)
- Center for Efficient Exascale Discretizations (CEED)
- Co-design Center for Particle Applications (CoPA)
- Block-Structured AMR Co-design Center
The Register's new sister site, The Platform, broke news of an upcoming 180 petaflops supercomputer named "Aurora" to be installed at the Argonne National Laboratory. The system will reportedly use 2.7x the power (from 4.8 megawatts to 13 megawatts) to deliver 18x the peak performance of Argonne's existing Mira supercomputer (more detail here).
Aurora will use Intel's upcoming 10nm "Knights Hill" Xeon Phi processors and a second-generation Omni-Path optical interconnect with far greater bandwidth than current designs. The storage capacity will exceed 150 petabytes. Cray Inc. will manufacture the system, which will cost $200 million and round out the CORAL trio of supercomputers, including the 150-300 PFLOPS Summit at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the 100+ PFLOPS Sierra at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The other two systems will use IBM Power9 and NVIDIA Volta chips.
An 8.5 petaflops, 1.7 MW secondary system named Theta will be built in 2016.
According to Intel and Argonne National Laboratory:
Research goals for the Aurora system include: more powerful, efficient and durable batteries and solar panels; improved biofuels and more effective disease control; improving transportation systems and enabling production of more highly efficient and quieter engines; and wind turbine design and placement for improved efficiency and reduced noise.
Editor's Note: For the purists, and from a maintainer of the TOP500 list, What is a Mflop/s?:
Mflop/s is a rate of execution, millions of floating point operations per second. Whenever this term is used it will refer to 64 bit floating point operations and the operations will be either addition or multiplication. Gflop/s refers to billions of floating point operations per second and Tflop/s refers to trillions of floating point operations per second.
