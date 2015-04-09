The Register's new sister site, The Platform, broke news of an upcoming 180 petaflops supercomputer named "Aurora" to be installed at the Argonne National Laboratory. The system will reportedly use 2.7x the power (from 4.8 megawatts to 13 megawatts) to deliver 18x the peak performance of Argonne's existing Mira supercomputer (more detail here).

Aurora will use Intel's upcoming 10nm "Knights Hill" Xeon Phi processors and a second-generation Omni-Path optical interconnect with far greater bandwidth than current designs. The storage capacity will exceed 150 petabytes. Cray Inc. will manufacture the system, which will cost $200 million and round out the CORAL trio of supercomputers, including the 150-300 PFLOPS Summit at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the 100+ PFLOPS Sierra at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The other two systems will use IBM Power9 and NVIDIA Volta chips.

An 8.5 petaflops, 1.7 MW secondary system named Theta will be built in 2016.

According to Intel and Argonne National Laboratory:

Research goals for the Aurora system include: more powerful, efficient and durable batteries and solar panels; improved biofuels and more effective disease control; improving transportation systems and enabling production of more highly efficient and quieter engines; and wind turbine design and placement for improved efficiency and reduced noise.

