Wednesday February 01
from the who-buys-discs-these-days? dept.
Sony has written down $977 million in its movie business, blaming a decline in physical media sales:
In a Monday statement to investors, the company attributed the "downward revision... to a lowering of previous expectations regarding the home entertainment business, mainly driven by an acceleration of market decline." [...] "The decline in the DVD and Blu-ray market was faster than we anticipated," Takashi Iida, a Sony spokesman, told Bloomberg News.
