The lungs you were born with are not necessary to sustain your life:
In what is believed to be the first procedure of its kind in the world, doctors in Canada have saved a young mother's life by resorting to a radical solution – they removed her lungs for six days while she waited for a transplant. In April, Melissa Benoit arrived at a Toronto hospital with a severe lung infection. Doctors soon realised that Benoit, who had been born with cystic fibrosis, had just hours to live, leading them to consider the unprecedented approach.
[...] In mid-April, a team of 13 began a nine-hour surgery to remove Benoit's lungs. Filled with mucous, each lung was swollen and as hard as a football, said Keshavjee. "Technically, it was difficult to get them out of her chest." Hours later, her condition began to dramatically improve. "And literally within minutes – it was probably around 20 minutes after having taken those infected lungs out – her blood pressure normalised, and they could remove all the blood-pressure-supporting drugs and just leave her on the pumps that were providing the circulation," Keshavjee told the Canadian Press.
A small artificial lung was connected to Benoit's heart, while other devices oxygenated and circulated her blood. As they waited for replacement lungs to become available, doctors wondered how long she could be supported like this. "We didn't know if we'd get [them] in one day or one month," said Keshavjee. Six days later a pair of donor lungs became available and Benoit underwent a successful lung transplant.
Also at BBC.
6 days on a CPB (Score:0)
6 days on a Cardiopulmonary Bypass machine [wikipedia.org]... I wonder if you could do this with a patient that is conscious and fully awake...
Re:6 days on a CPB (Score:4, Touché)
Not in the US.
They'd unplug themselves to avoid seeing the hospital bill.
Dammit!!! (Score:3, Interesting)
Where's the socialized medical care rationing death panels when you need them?
"It was a difficult discussion because when we’re talking about something that had never to our knowledge been done before, there were a lot of unknowns," said Dr. Niall Ferguson, head of critical care at the University Health Network, which includes Toronto General.
I'm almost positive this would be the case, but this hospital would be part of Canada's socialized medical system, right? So she would have paid a total of like, I dunno, a dodecaloon for the whole thing?
Already proven (Score:2)
The lungs you were born with are not necessary to sustain your life
We've known that since the 80s.
