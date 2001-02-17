from the hot-stuff! dept.
Dan Zhao and Simone Fabiano at the Laboratory of Organic Electronics, Linköping University, have created a thermoelectric organic transistor. A temperature rise of a single degree is sufficient to cause a detectable current modulation in the transistor. The results have now been published in Nature Communications.
"We are the first in the world to present a logic circuit, in this case a transistor, that is controlled by a heat signal instead of an electrical signal," states Professor Xavier Crispin of the Laboratory of Organic Electronics, Linköping University.
The heat-driven transistor opens the possibility of many new applications such as detecting small temperature differences, and using functional medical dressings in which the healing process can be monitored.
It is also possible to produce circuits controlled by the heat present in infrared light for use in heat cameras and other applications. The high sensitivity to heat, 100 times greater than traditional thermoelectric materials, means that a single connector from the heat-sensitive electrolyte, which acts as sensor, to the transistor circuit is sufficient. One sensor can be combined with one transistor to create a "smart pixel."
Comment on "smart pixel" (Score:1, Insightful)
This is very interesting work, but one needs to keep in mind that this is inherently a "slow" process. A change in temperature needs to be generated, which is related to the thickness of the thermoelectric region; you can make it operate faster by making the thermoelectric region thinner, but that leads to more instability in the temperature difference. The paper itself [nature.com] mentions that this would work well for something like skin temperature monitoring, which occurs on times like 20 to 200 seconds. The idea of a "smart pixel" implies fast, camera-like response, but in this context they are really talking about imaging things with relatively steady-state temperatures.
Reply to This