Over 16 years of GPS space weather data has been released to the public for the first time, in a bid to help boost understanding around radiation threats to Earth's satellites, communications networks, and aircraft. The 'unprecedented' collection of data, released by the Los Alamos National Laboratory, comes from space weather sensors onboard Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites, which measure charged particles in Earth's magnetic field. The detailed measurements are expected to provide an invaluable resource for space weather research and for understanding how best to protect our critical infrastructure.

"Space weather monitoring instruments developed at Los Alamos have been fielded on GPS satellites for decades," explained Los Alamos program manager, Marc Kippen. "Today, 23 of the nation's more than 30 on-orbit GPS satellites carry these instruments. When you multiply the number of satellites collecting data with the number of years they've been doing it, it totals more than 167 satellite years. It's really an unprecedented amount of information."