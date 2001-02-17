from the hooking-up dept.
The 25G Ethernet Consortium has released a 25G/50G Ethernet specification to the public:
There's already product a-plenty on the market, but it still matters that the Google-led 25G Ethernet consortium has formalised the release of its technical specification. It follows the publication of the final report from last August's 25G/50G Ethernet plugfest. The plugfest demonstrated an impressive 882 25G link configurations (843 of which passed the test), and 360 50G link configurations (341 passed).
[...] As well as the specification (published by the 25G Consortium, registration required), the group will publish a list of certified integrators. In its statement, the 25G Consortium says the plugfest also demonstrated backwards compatibility (for example with 10 Gbps Ethernet connections).
Also at FierceTelecom. Wikipedia link.
100g spec released today (Score:0)
"Data will move at 100g/s on this spec". There, I beat them to it!
