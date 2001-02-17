Stories
Researcher Develops Completely Explosion-Proof Lithium Metal Battery With 2X Power of Lithium Ion

posted by martyb on Wednesday February 01, @01:24PM   Printer-friendly
from the hopes-for-explosive-growth dept.
Science

"Fnord666" writes:

It seems that we're constantly hearing about promising new battery technologies and eventually one of them will stick.

Mike Zimmerman, a professor at Tufts University and founder of Ionic Materials, hopes that his remarkably resilient ionic battery technology will be the one that does. At a glance, his ionic battery technology appears to a legitimate shot at finally pushing the category forward in a significant way.

The reason scientists and researchers pay so much attention to battery design is because today's lithium-ion units have several downsides. As we saw recently with Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 recall, they can overheat and catch fire. Even when they work correctly, lithium-ion batteries degrade over a relatively short time as they go through recharge cycles, and they don't last all that long to begin with.

Original Submission


