It seems that we're constantly hearing about promising new battery technologies and eventually one of them will stick.
Mike Zimmerman, a professor at Tufts University and founder of Ionic Materials, hopes that his remarkably resilient ionic battery technology will be the one that does. At a glance, his ionic battery technology appears to a legitimate shot at finally pushing the category forward in a significant way.
The reason scientists and researchers pay so much attention to battery design is because today's lithium-ion units have several downsides. As we saw recently with Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 recall, they can overheat and catch fire. Even when they work correctly, lithium-ion batteries degrade over a relatively short time as they go through recharge cycles, and they don't last all that long to begin with.
Will this be the next big thing in batteries? (Score:2)
Betteridge says no. TFA is unfortunately mum on any reason to believe otherwise.
recharge issue with dendrites (Score:1)
The idea of a lithium metal battery is an old one.
Moli Energy in Vancouver Canada tried to commercialize this in the 80's but ran into problems when aging tests showed that after ~200 recharge cycles, dendrites formed from the lithium anode through the separator and the battery would short causing the separator to melt. After the separator melted the entire battery would short, causing massive heat dissipation and in some cases explosions.
chemistries (Score:2)
Theres a lot of lithium battery chemistries out there, this one hasn't hit wikipedia yet.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lithium_battery#Chemistries [wikipedia.org]
