Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

LG's New 5K Monitor is Adversely Affected by Routers

posted by martyb on Wednesday February 01, @04:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the took-a-wrong-path-somewhere dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

A new LG 5120 × 2880 monitor is causing electronic suffering:

The spiritual successor to Apple's Thunderbolt Display, the LG UltraFine 5K monitor, which only started shipping out from the Apple online store this week, appears to suffer from a major fault: when placed within two metres (6.5ft) of a wireless router, the display starts to flicker; move it really close, and the monitor goes black and becomes unusable. An LG Electronics support person confirmed the issue, saying it "only happens for the 5K monitors we have, not other LG monitors."

If that wasn't bad enough, 9to5Mac's Zac Hall reports that his LG 5K monitor, under the duress of a nearby Wi-Fi router, can freeze the MacBook Pro that it's plugged into, forcing a reboot to bring it back. When he moved the router (an Apple AirPort Extreme) from beside the monitor to another room, everything went back to normal.

A support rep for LG Electronics confirmed that the 5K monitor can be adversely affected by a nearby wireless router and said that the issue doesn't affect any other LG monitors. Hall was asked to place the router "at least 2 metres away" from the monitor and "to let us know" if the problem still persists after that.

Original Submission


«  The World's First Heat-Driven Transistor | Woman Kept Alive for Six Days Without Lungs  »
LG's New 5K Monitor is Adversely Affected by Routers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.