Full of confidence in Ajit Pai – the new boss at the FCC, America's communications watchdog – groups representing US telcos are seeking a repeal of the regulator's privacy rules.
Citing the appointment of Pai and the imminent decision to roll back the previous administration's net neutrality protections, industry groups now hope that the little requirement for an opt-in for the collection of user data will be frozen, if not done away with completely.
[...] "For over twenty years, ISPs have protected their consumers' data with the strongest pro-consumer policies in the internet ecosystem," the group writes.
"ISPs know the success of any digital business depends on earning their customers' trust on privacy."
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/01/31/net_neutrality_dead_privacy_next/
It is my belief that my privacy, along with copyright, is a thing of the past.
Neither are detectable, and all that can really be done are things like "poisoning the well" ( submitting false information to the info gleaners ), or obfuscation ( like encryption ).
Knowledge of how technology works, like knowledge of how to kindle a fire, is really hard to legislate control over. Whoever wants to practice this art will do it underground if rights enforcement agencies have an issue with it being done in the open. I guess what I am trying to say is I have no ability to enforce my privacy anymore, and neither does anyone else. No more ability than I have to enforce someone else they can't smoke a ciggie in their own house.
I may shake the hand of a Congressman to have it deemed illegal, but no-one can stop someone from doing it.
Trying to catch it being done is the real elephant in this room. For all of us.
Technology changes everything.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
"ISPs know the success of any digital business depends on maintaining their regional monopoly."
Seriously, how many news stories could I link to, to support that rewording?
Before Idjit Pai became the loudest asshole on the FCC board, he was an associate general counsel (aka lawyer) at Verizon.
He worked in the Senate after that. But he clearly hasn't forgotten his roots.
