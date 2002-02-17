from the give-them-the-finger dept.
In November the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced the mandate, outlining February 2017 as the deadline for operators to facilitate the ID registration scheme, which was ostensibly created to prevent online fraud and increase security in mobile banking.
[...] Thailand's existing 106 million mobile users will not be constrained to register their current devices. This effectively gives non-ID SIM usage in Thailand a withering vine of 3-7 years, based on current upgrade patterns and smartphone turnover.
[...] In January of 2016 Saudi Arabia also announced a fingerprint ID registration scheme, which similarly does not include retroactive registration for existing users or devices. According to a report by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), mobile subscribers dropped by three million to 51 million in the wake of the legislation, under which information on the SIM is shared with the National Information Centre to confirm the authenticity of the buyer during transactions.
I'll just use...
...CDMA!!! [tripadvisor.com]
Another that will affect average not criminals
So the criminals will get better and building fake finger prints or affecting databases containing finger prints or just bribe the shops.
At the same time causing huge amounts of biometric data to be retained unnecessary and available for illegal ex-filtration and government ingress.
Saudi Arabia
I was living in Saudi Arabia last year. Existing account holders absolutely did have to also register their fingerprints and in only a few months for the whole country. It was utter chaos.
Note historical precedent
Anecdotally, it seems there is a well-established precedent for these sorts of technologies to be tested in less established democracies before migrating to more established democracies i.e. the West. so this can be implemented in UK and US in about 10 years. Has anyone done a systematic study of the migration of "population control technologies" like this one to the West?
SIM usage != phone usage
The whole point of a SIM card is that you can use the same SIM on your next phone or another SIM on the same phone. So I don't see why the phone replacement pattern should imply anything about the SIM card replacement pattern.
Fake fingerprint
Apparently it is possible to get your fingerprints from a digital photo [snopes.com], so there’s your answer: copy the fingerprints of a politician!
This will work well
For criminals, who dont care to follow rules. Once again, honest citizens get the shaft. Now they are tracked even more.
Looks like we'll be playing the long game
Keep educating people, keep pointing out the futility of these measures. My hope is that eventually people realize how dumb these security measures are and how they actually make people less secure. However, that will require the information to be abused for a while... so yay! Hello increased identity theft, guess we'll be fighting you for a while.
Then again I tend to be optimistic. Over 15 years now and we still have stupid airport security. I always underestimate the momentum of entrenched existence with respect to government, tends to be very hard to get rid of shitty legislation. 10x harder when that legislation gives some bureaucrats / politicians more power, and as we all know knowledge is power! GO JOE! *ahem* sorry just some childhood propaganda slipping out.
~Tilting at windmills~
Mexico Tried to Require ID for 3 Year
Mexico tried to require ID to purchase a sim. [aol.com] Nominally it was to stop kidnappings - but that didn't make much sense because the kidnappers could always use the phone of the person they kidnapped. Anyway, after three years they repealed the law, [nation.co.ke] apparently it didn't help with whatever the real intent was either.
