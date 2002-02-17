Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 11 submissions in the queue.

A Biohacker's Plan to Upgrade Dalmatians Ends Up in the Doghouse

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday February 02, @04:57PM   Printer-friendly
from the teenage-mutant-ninja-doggies dept.
Science

Phoenix666 writes:

Ishee, a member of what's called the "biohacker" movement, says he is hoping to use inexpensive new gene-editing techniques to modify the genes of Dalmatians. By repairing a single DNA letter in their genomes, Ishee believes, he can rid them of an inherited disease, hyper uricemia, almost as closely associated with the breed as their white coats and black spots.

In early January, Ishee sent the agency a sketch of his plans to fix Dalmatians expecting to be told no approval was needed. He didn't immediately hear back—and soon found out why. On January 18, the agency released a sweeping new proposal to regulate cattle, pigs, dogs, and other animals modified with gene-editing.

The federal health agency already regulates transgenic animals—those with DNA added from a different species. But what about a dog whose genome has been tweaked to repair a disease gene? Or to endow it with the gene for a trait, like fluffy fur, already found in another canine? According to the newly proposed regulations, such creations will also need federal approval before entering the marketplace.

Is it government overreach, or do such restrictions make sense?

Original Submission


«  Russia Charges Cyber Security Experts With Treason | Army Corp of Engineers Now Accepting Public Comment on the Dakota Access Pipeline  »
A Biohacker's Plan to Upgrade Dalmatians Ends Up in the Doghouse | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 32 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.