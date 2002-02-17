from the teenage-mutant-ninja-doggies dept.
Ishee, a member of what's called the "biohacker" movement, says he is hoping to use inexpensive new gene-editing techniques to modify the genes of Dalmatians. By repairing a single DNA letter in their genomes, Ishee believes, he can rid them of an inherited disease, hyper uricemia, almost as closely associated with the breed as their white coats and black spots.
In early January, Ishee sent the agency a sketch of his plans to fix Dalmatians expecting to be told no approval was needed. He didn't immediately hear back—and soon found out why. On January 18, the agency released a sweeping new proposal to regulate cattle, pigs, dogs, and other animals modified with gene-editing.
The federal health agency already regulates transgenic animals—those with DNA added from a different species. But what about a dog whose genome has been tweaked to repair a disease gene? Or to endow it with the gene for a trait, like fluffy fur, already found in another canine? According to the newly proposed regulations, such creations will also need federal approval before entering the marketplace.
Is it government overreach, or do such restrictions make sense?
Regarding ristrictions (Score:3, Insightful)
Is it government overreach, or do such restrictions make sense? Sometimes it really seems to be a bit of both.
Reply to This
Re:Regarding ristrictions (Score:5, Informative)
Which is all fine and good if you know what the gene does before you change it. If you're playing guesswork games you could really fuck shit up for everybody though. Direct DNA manipulation is not something that should be done lightly.
Go for the eyes, Boo! Go for the eyes!
Reply to This
Parent
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:3, Funny)
Is it government overreach, or do such restrictions make sense?
These things need care. One slip and you could create a disease that wipes out dogs and cats, encouraging people to adopt monkeys and apes as family pets and, before you know it, you're kneeling on the beach cussing at a half-buried Statue of Liberty...
Reply to This
Oh no not again.... (Score:4, Funny)
this is exactly how the vampire dalmatian apocalypse started on my home planet....
Reply to This
Regulation arbitrage (Score:2)
Ok so you are not allowed to do this in the US. Just go to a juristriction where can do this, there must be a country out there with lax laws that will allow it.
A bit like in Alien 4 but you don't need to leave the planet to do it, sort of.
No what could possibly go wrong....
Reply to This
And these rules stop whom? (Score:1, Insightful)
Not the people that dont care about them. The technology exists. All the regulation in the world wont stop it from being used, and it only makes it harder to advance.
Reply to This
If the gene is known (Score:2)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
ancien régime (Score:2)
"On January 18" may be the key words in the article. Someone has written in Wikipedia without a proper citation:
Dr. Califf stepped down from the post of FDA commissioner on January 20th 2017.
-- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Califf#Career_at_the_Food_and_Drug_Administration.2C_2015 [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
So (Score:2)
You do what everyone else does, and take your research to China.
Reply to This