The Army Corp of Engineers is now accepting public comment until February 20th regarding the permits for the Dakota Access Pipeline.
You may mail or hand deliver written comments to Mr. Gib Owen, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, 108 Army Pentagon, Washington, DC 20310-0108. Advance arrangements will need to be made to hand deliver comments. Please include your name, return address, and "NOI Comments, Dakota Access Pipeline Crossing" on the first page of your written comments. Comments may also be submitted via email to Mr. Gib Owen, at gib.a.owen.civ@mail.mil. If emailing comments, please use "NOI Comments, Dakota Access Pipeline Crossing" as the subject of your email.
The location of all public scoping meetings will be announced at least 15 days in advance through a notice to be published in the local North Dakota newspaper (The Bismarck Tribune) and online at https://www.army.mil/?asacw.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Mr. Gib Owen, Water Resources Policy and Legislation, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Washington, DC 20310-0108; telephone: (703) 695-6791; email: gib.a.owen.civ@mail.mil.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:
The proposed crossing of Lake Oahe by Dakota Access, LLC is approximately 0.5 miles upstream of the northern boundary of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's reservation. The Tribe protests the crossing primarily because it relies on Lake Oahe for water for a variety of purposes, the Tribe's reservation boundaries encompass portions of Lake Oahe downstream from the proposed crossing, and the Tribe retains water, treaty fishing, and hunting rights in the Lake.
The proposed crossing of Corps property requires the granting of a right-of-way (easement) under the Mineral Leasing Act (MLA), 30 U.S.C. 185. To date, the Army has not made a final decision on whether to grant the easement pursuant to the MLA. The Army intends to prepare an EIS to consider any potential impacts to the human environment that the grant of an easement may cause.
Specifically, input is desired on the following three scoping concerns:
(1) Alternative locations for the pipeline crossing the Missouri River;
(2) Potential risks and impacts of an oil spill, and potential impacts to Lake Oahe, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's water intakes, and the Tribe's water, treaty fishing, and hunting rights; and
(3) Information on the extent and location of the Tribe's treaty rights in Lake Oahe.
Those wishing to submit comments opposing the pipeline can do so directly at the email address listed above, or use web pages setup to do so by the following groups:
Likewise, if you support the pipeline you can comment as well and respond to the questions asked via email or letter to the addresses listed above.
Inbox (Score:3, Insightful)
I wouldn't want to be in charge of THAT inbox!
Sabotage? (Score:5, Interesting)
At this point I would be worried about having the pipeline anywhere near the reservation. With how much media attention this has created there are bound to be a few crazies who would gladly cause a leak just to screw with the tribe.
While I understand the value of using a pipeline over rail / trucks, the impact on the tribe if anything goes wrong would be higher than any other area because that is the only land they have and they rely on it for survival. Also, the value of the pipeline is highly questionable especially now that the world is finally getting serious about going with electric vehicles and renewable power generation.
I am glad to see the Engineer Corps requesting feedback, I just hope it isn't a meaningless PR stunt with no hope of any impact. With the Corporate King now trying to rule the US it warms my heart to see government agencies caring more about the general public than the corporate bottom line. *tangent* Maybe that's why the media went so overboard against Trump, they realized he would cross the line and wake people with his blatant cronyism and abuse of the office to increase company profits. Everyone knew it before, but it was hidden well enough that we could never get enough public outrage, just a simmering resentment in a portion of the population.
~Tilting at windmills~
Eating Your Own Dogfood (Score:4, Insightful)
My advice: Put the pipeline back on its original route - upstream of Bismarck.
If it poses no risk to the native people's land where it is now, then surely it poses no risk to Bismarck where it was originally planned to go. Right?
Why a pipeline for tar sands? (Score:2)
I don't understand why they feel the need to build a long pipeline to transport fuel from Canada to the Mexican Gulf.
Sure maybe a pipeline is safer for liquid fuel.
But the input material is "tar sands"
I have the understanding that this means it's chunks of asphalt bitumen with some sulphur and sandy rock (I could be wrong).
Why not transport that per train or riverboat to the refineries at the Mexican Gulf?
If there's a spill of a bitumen train waggon, send people with shovels to shovel it back in.
And if they say "well it's not cost-effective anymore, the EROEI [wikipedia.org] is too low", then how certain are they that it's really cost effective now?
It sounds like an elaborate scam to make a few hedge fund people filthy rich before it is obvious to every investor that it's an economic disaster.
If they converted the waste frying pan oil from all burger restaurants in North America to diesel [wikipedia.org], that would probably be a cheaper production method (AND renewable fuel!)
