Charter Communications is being sued by the State of New York for providing Internet speeds much slower than advertised:
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman today filed a lawsuit against Charter and its Time Warner Cable (TWC) subsidiary, claiming that the Internet provider "allegedly conduct[ed] a deliberate scheme to defraud and mislead New Yorkers by promising Internet service that they knew they could not deliver."
State officials said they conducted a 16-month investigation that reviewed internal corporate communications "and hundreds of thousands of subscriber speed tests," concluding that Spectrum-TWC customers were "dramatically short-changed on both speed and reliability," the attorney general's announcement said. The 87-page summons and complaint filed in the New York State Supreme Court is available here.
"The suit alleges that subscribers' wired Internet speeds for the premium plan (100, 200, and 300 Mbps) were up to 70 percent slower than promised; Wi-Fi speeds were even slower, with some subscribers getting speeds that were more than 80 percent slower than what they had paid for," the announcement said. "As alleged in the complaint, Spectrum-TWC charged New Yorkers as much as $109.99 per month for premium plans [that] could not achieve speeds promised in their slower plans."
About freaking time! (Score:3, Informative)
All fifty states, D.C, all US possessions and teritorries, as well as the federal government should get on board with this suit.
If Europe and the UK can provide actual high speed internet on trains as they travel from city to city, then WTF can't our telcos provide reliable high speed internet even to our homes and businesses?
I realize that's a stupid question. Graft and corruption explain it all.
Let's remember that the federal government gave billions to the telcos, in order to get that "last mile" of internet out into the boonies. Instead, they took that money, and built up infrastructure in the most profitable hot spots in the nation, in competition with each other.
For all of Google's faults, they have demonstrated that it's feasible to run fiber to neighborhoods around the country, and at the same time, to turn a profit.
Municipalities around the nation have demonstrated that they can provide high speed internet to their own communities, if only the telcos wouldn't take them to court over it.
It's long past time to put the telcos in their place. Start canceling their monopoly rights, and start clawing back a lot of the money that government has given them. Put their asses out of business if they aren't willing to do business in good faith. Burn them to the ground, for all I care. Get them out of the way, so that others who are more willing can get on with the business of modernizing out communications systems.
Stand by for hilarity from the Trump House!
Good luck. (Score:0)
Good luck finding a real live person to file the papers with.
