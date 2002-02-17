from the 5-backup-strategies-weren't-enough dept.
Ruby Paulson at BlogVault reports
GitLab, the online tech hub, is facing issues as a result of an accidental database deletion that happened in the wee hours of last night. A tired, frustrated system administrator thought that deleting a database would solve the lag-related issues that had cropped up... only to discover too late that he'd executed the command for the wrong database.
[...] It's certainly freaky that all the five backup solutions that GitLab had were ineffective, but this incident demonstrates that a number of things can go wrong with backups. The real aim for any backup solution, is to be able to restore data with ease... but simple oversights could render backup solutions useless.
Computer Business Review adds
The data loss took place when a system administrator accidentally deleted a directory on the wrong server during a database replication process. A folder containing 300GB of live production data was completely wiped.
[...] The last potentially useful backup was taken six hours before the issue occurred.
However, this is not seen to be of any help as snapshots are normally taken every 24 hours and the data loss occurred six hours after the previous snapshot which [resulted in] six hours of data loss.
David Mytton, founder and CEO [of] Server Density, said: "This unfortunate incident at GitLab highlights the urgent need for businesses to review and refresh their backup and incident handling processes to ensure data loss is recoverable, and teams know how to handle the procedure.
GitLab has been updating a Google Doc with info on the ongoing incident.
''6 Hours of Data Lost'' (Score:0)
The title, as submitted, was
GitLab Admin Deletes Database; All Backups Fail
...but, apparently, the number 6 is more significant that the number 5.
That would be the 5 redundant backup methods which ALL failed, AKA the reason that the story was submitted.
There's editing, then there's burying the lead.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
google :/ (Score:0)
I just wish less serious people would be using google docs. It makes it impossible to see the document for those unwilling to allow google code on their hardware.
