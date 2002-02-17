The data loss took place when a system administrator accidentally deleted a directory on the wrong server during a database replication process. A folder containing 300GB of live production data was completely wiped.

[...] The last potentially useful backup was taken six hours before the issue occurred.

However, this is not seen to be of any help as snapshots are normally taken every 24 hours and the data loss occurred six hours after the previous snapshot which [resulted in] six hours of data loss.

David Mytton, founder and CEO [of] Server Density, said: "This unfortunate incident at GitLab highlights the urgent need for businesses to review and refresh their backup and incident handling processes to ensure data loss is recoverable, and teams know how to handle the procedure.