from the should-have-had-it-in-writing dept.
The AAP via the Herald Sun (News Corp) reports on a deal between the Australian government and the former U.S. administration. Under the arrangement, people seeking asylum in Australia—who have, controversially, been detained in centres on Nauru and on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea—would have been resettled in the United States. However, according to the story, the plan is now in question due to the change in leadership there.
According to The Guardian , "the U.S. could resettle zero refugees from Manus Island and Nauru and still be 'honouring' the deal."
related story:
Manus Island Centre Deemed Illegal; Detainees Seek Compensation
Related Stories
From 2001 to 2007, and again since 2012, people seeking asylum in Australia have been taken to the Manus Regional Processing Centre in Papua New Guinea (PNG) and held there. On 26 April 2016, the Supreme Court of Papua New Guinea found that a constitutional amendment made to permit such detentions violates the PNG constitution. The amendment had permitted "holding a foreign national under arrangements made by Papua New Guinea with another country"; the court said the provision was at odds with the guarantee of "the right to personal liberty" elsewhere in the constitution.
A lawyer representing over 900 "current and former" detainees said he would file on 2 May a request for A$125,000 per person and would be "seeking to enforce the judgment against the Commonwealth of Australia."
coverage:
- BBC News on the ruling
- ABC on the ruling
- ABC Pacific Beat (audio)
- ABC on the lawsuit
- Radio New Zealand
- Neos Kosmos
- stuff.co.nz editorial
- Daily Mail
- AAP via The Daily Telegraph
Fuck Aussi scums (Score:0)
At Gitmo, we rounded up suspected enemy veterans. At Nauru, Australians have been screwing asylum seekers.
Reply to This