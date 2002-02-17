From the SN-third? department:

The Dutch satirical news show Zondag met Lubach (literally, Sunday with Lubach) is a show in the same vein as Last Week Tonight . The week after Trump's inauguration, it made a short clip to introduce the Netherlands to the new US administration. The clip is irreverent, but, to those with a suitable sense of humour, hilarious - see for yourself on youtube.

This went viral, leading even to a White House petition to make the Netherlands second.