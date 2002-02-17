17/02/02/156243 story
posted by janrinok on Friday February 03, @10:52AM
Cory Doctorow reports via Boing Boing
Ross Compton, a 59-year-old homeowner in Middletown, Ohio called 911 in September 2016 to say that his house was on fire; there were many irregularities to the blaze that investigators found suspicious, such as contradictory statements from Compton and the way that the fire had started.
In the ensuing investigation, the police secured a warrant for the logs from his pacemaker, specifically, "Compton's heart rate, pacer demand, and cardiac rhythms before, during, and after the fire".
[...] The data from the pacemaker didn't correspond with Compton's version of what happened.
[...] [The cops] subsequently filed charges of felony aggravated arson and insurance fraud.
Cory links to coverage by Network World.
Oh that's a good idea (Score:3, Interesting)
We should outfit police officers similarly. That way, when they shoot someone and claimed they felt threatened and acted in self defense, it would be easily verifiable.
sleepr (Score:2)
It's not mentioned in the summary but I guess his mistake was claiming he was sleeping. Or talking to the police at all while being a criminal. Or, ok, setting his house on fire.
Ok, it's not about that at all. The pacemaker data just added to a pile of contradictory and damning statements.
