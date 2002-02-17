Stories
Arsonist's Pacemaker Rats Him Out; Police Subpoenaed Logs

posted by janrinok on Friday February 03, @10:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the you-have-no-privacy;-get-over-it dept.
Hardware Digital Liberty

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

Cory Doctorow reports via Boing Boing

Ross Compton, a 59-year-old homeowner in Middletown, Ohio called 911 in September 2016 to say that his house was on fire; there were many irregularities to the blaze that investigators found suspicious, such as contradictory statements from Compton and the way that the fire had started.

In the ensuing investigation, the police secured a warrant for the logs from his pacemaker, specifically, "Compton's heart rate, pacer demand, and cardiac rhythms before, during, and after the fire".

[...] The data from the pacemaker didn't correspond with Compton's version of what happened.

[...] [The cops] subsequently filed charges of felony aggravated arson and insurance fraud.

Cory links to coverage by Network World.

Original Submission


  • Oh that's a good idea (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Friday February 03, @11:02AM (#462318)

    We should outfit police officers similarly. That way, when they shoot someone and claimed they felt threatened and acted in self defense, it would be easily verifiable.

  • sleepr (Score:2)

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Friday February 03, @12:20PM (#462335) Journal

    It's not mentioned in the summary but I guess his mistake was claiming he was sleeping. Or talking to the police at all while being a criminal. Or, ok, setting his house on fire.

    “A cardiologist who reviewed that data determined ‘it is highly improbable Mr. Compton would have been able to collect, pack and remove the number of items from the house, exit his bedroom window and carry numerous large and heavy items to the front of his residence during the short period of time he has indicated due to his medical conditions.'”

    Ok, it's not about that at all. The pacemaker data just added to a pile of contradictory and damning statements.

