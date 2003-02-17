Tesla Motors is changing its name, as the SolarCity owner branches out into solar energy.

The California-based company will become Tesla Inc., according to a regulatory filing on [February 1].

The name change reflects Tesla's evolution from a company that makes electric cars to one that now seeks to be a renewable energy powerhouse, with products ranging from electric vehicles to battery storage and solar energy. The business includes the sprawling SolarCity solar panel factory in South Buffalo that is set to open this summer.