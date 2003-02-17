Stories
Goodbye, "Tesla Motors"

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

The Buffalo News in upstate New York reports

Tesla Motors is changing its name, as the SolarCity owner branches out into solar energy.

The California-based company will become Tesla Inc., according to a regulatory filing on [February 1].

The name change reflects Tesla's evolution from a company that makes electric cars to one that now seeks to be a renewable energy powerhouse, with products ranging from electric vehicles to battery storage and solar energy. The business includes the sprawling SolarCity solar panel factory in South Buffalo that is set to open this summer.

Some additional details are available in a story at Inc :

Tesla Motors isn't just a car company.

That's been true for some time, as Elon Musk's firm has pushed its way into the energy sectorover the past two years.

But now the company is making it official. A new SEC filing on Wednesday revealed that the company will change its name from Tesla Motors to Tesla Inc. The filing was first spotted by Business Insider.

The move is indicative of Tesla's changing business model since Musk co-founded it in 2006. Initially a maker of high-end electric sports cars, Tesla has shifted into energy products like solar panels and home batteries. It also agreed to acquire SolarCity, which Musk co-founded, in November for $2.3 billion.

Original Submission


