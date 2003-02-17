from the watts-in-a-name? dept.
The Buffalo News in upstate New York reports
Tesla Motors is changing its name, as the SolarCity owner branches out into solar energy.
The California-based company will become Tesla Inc., according to a regulatory filing on [February 1].
The name change reflects Tesla's evolution from a company that makes electric cars to one that now seeks to be a renewable energy powerhouse, with products ranging from electric vehicles to battery storage and solar energy. The business includes the sprawling SolarCity solar panel factory in South Buffalo that is set to open this summer.
Some additional details are available in a story at Inc :
Tesla Motors isn't just a car company.
That's been true for some time, as Elon Musk's firm has pushed its way into the energy sectorover the past two years.
The move is indicative of Tesla's changing business model since Musk co-founded it in 2006. Initially a maker of high-end electric sports cars, Tesla has shifted into energy products like solar panels and home batteries. It also agreed to acquire SolarCity, which Musk co-founded, in November for $2.3 billion.
I admit (Score:2)
the headline scared me for second, before I read the first line of TFS
Dear Tesla Inc, (Score:3, Interesting)
Can I buy your panels, instead of having to enter into an abusive^W long-term relationship with Solar City?
impossible (Score:3, Insightful)
those articles, some real balanced and considered reporting there....
only way they could have gone further is to call musk the messiah.
I really wish people would get off elon's dick for 5 minutes, his businesses are the perfect symbol of crony capitalism.
like the products all you want, but do not buy into this revolution and disruptor bullshit, it's all marketing.
Tesla Motors made motor cars... (Score:0)
...Tesla Inc. has made a magazine [inc.com].
