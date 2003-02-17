from the security-through-obscurity dept.
Not that long ago you could buy a prepaid cell phone with cash, an unlocked cell phone with cash, and a sim card with cash, without having to show any ID, in the USA. As far as I know this is now impossible. Every store now requires ID when purchasing these things. Is there any way to obtain a cell phone that respects my privacy and therefore security in the US any longer? Are these rules about showing ID state-specific? I'm curious if anyone else has recent experience trying to do what used to be the norm. Obviously any sim card or phone tied to an id, credit card, etc., offers no privacy. Thanks!
takyon: People IRL and on IRC are telling me that no, you do not necessarily need an ID to obtain a prepaid cell phone. You might want to get it months in advance of doing anything with it so that store CCTV footage is erased, and you might want to put it in a faraday cage (several layers of foil can also be used) before it is anywhere near your house or primary identity-tracked phone(s). In fact, you could do that in the parking lot of the place you buy it. Here are some related stories:
How Two Escaped Killers Could Completely Disappear Off the Grid
Bill Aims to Identify U.S. Prepaid Cellular Users
Thailand Plans to Track All SIM Cards Sold in the Country
Noah Remnick writes in the NYT that as the clock ticks on Richard Matt and David Sweat who escaped from maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility last weekend, experts say the two escaped killers are increasingly likely to evade capture for a substantial period. "A lot of escapes are spontaneous and the guys get tripped up because they don't know where to go," says Terry Pelz. "These guys know where to go. Most guys get caught after a few hours because they don't have a plan. These guys planned their escape and planned it well, so it could take much longer to catch them." Experts say there are some cardinal rules for living off the grid. "Your first priority is finding a secure place and a source of money," says Darrin Giglio. "You don't want anything traceable, so you'll either have to establish a new identity or get paid off the books, maybe as a day laborer."
Cellphone, credit cards, and surveillance cameras have added new layers of complication and possibility for both fugitives and law enforcement. "If they're smart, fugitives can really take advantage of technology," says Frank Ahearn, a New York-based skip-tracer turned skip-maker and author of "How to Disappear". "They can buy prepaid cellphones and credit cards. Their apartments, cars and bank accounts can be set up under anonymous corporations. They can live almost entirely virtually. That wasn't possible in the past." To combat such trickery, police departments have access to increasingly sophisticated and far-reaching forms of search and surveillance. "It's easier than ever to comb through enormous amounts of data. And with surveillance cameras all over the place, the only way to avoid detection might be changing appearance. Some people even get plastic surgery," says Giglio. "It's like being in the witness protection program. To be successful, you have to give up your entire past. Most people can't do that." Under such agonizing circumstances, there is no shortage of ways to blunder. Escapees often return home or place phone calls to friends and family members, whom the police might be tracking. Other times it is an escapee's suspicious behavior that tips off bystanders. "A lot of inmates who are legitimately released encounter a confusing new life," says Pelz. "They don't know how to drive cars, use cellphones, use credit cards. They need to re-educate themselves. That can trip up escapees too. Even if it's a well-planned escape, people get sloppy."
Congressperson Jackie Speier is a Democrat representing the 14th congressional district in California, which encompasses San Francisco and portions of San Mateo county. She has introduced a bill, the Closing the Pre-Paid Mobile Device Security Gap Act of 2016. If enacted, it would require "authorized resellers" of prepaid mobile handsets or SIM cards to collect the names, addresses, and birth dates of purchasers. Identifying documents would be required. Purchasers who give "false or misleading information" could be imprisoned for up to five years, or up to eight years for purchasers who are terrorists. If someone who is not an "authorized reseller" were to sell a handset or SIM card, that person could be imprisoned for two years, and fined. Authorized resellers who fail in their duties could be fined $50 per violation.
Thailand is considering a proposal to track the location of all SIM cards acquired by foreigners, be they tourists or resident aliens.
The plan's been floated as a way to assist law enforcement agencies combat trans-national crime. Thailand borders Cambodia, Laos and Burma, three nations that have reasonably porous borders, seldom score well on measures of incorruptibility or governance and have form as participants in heroin supply chains.
[...] The good news is that if your phone roams, you'll be exempt. And with roaming plans now catering to travellers there's a good chance you can bring your phone to Phuket without taking a bath on roaming charges.
Resident aliens will be moved to the trackable SIMs. Many such folk move to Thailand to invest or bring expertise to the nation and are unlikely to be happy that their every move is observed. One small upside is that the nation's telecoms regulators aren't entirely sure how to make the tracking work, with cell connection data and GPS both under consideration.
Amateurs ... (Score:4, Informative)
Find desperate loner online (craigslist, dating sites)
Agree to meet them in discrete place.
If loner status confirmed, kidnap or kill them a month later. Hide them well.
Use their phone sparingly for a week.
Restart.
It's all about proper methodology...
Burner phones (Score:1, Informative)
Even if legitimately buying anonymous phones was completely impossible, the illegitimate way still works well: Pay somebody to send bums into the store to buy you phones. This way is much smarter in the first place anyway, you never show up near the phones on record unless you're really incautious, and the likelihood of any of your temporary employees even remembering buying the phones is quite slim.
Burner != anonymous (Score:2)
That phone remains tied to an unknown person until the first time you use it. Then there's a link from your phone to whoever you called. Two to three more calls and they're starting to build out your unique social network graph. Maybe you need a random dialer to muddy the waters about which calls are real.
For my use case I don't care that they know the phone is being used by me. I mean there's no getting away from that anyhow. I just want a phone with a whitelist of numbers that are allowed to call (or text) me. Anyone else makes the attempt: I never know. It doesn't ring; it doesn't collect voice mail. And most assuredly it doesn't cost me for the privilege of receiving SPAM.
Anyone know where to find that?
To become a totalitarian dictator: 1. Make lots of stuff illegal. 2. Record everyone. 3. Punish only those who resist.
Trackable privacy (Score:2)
Even a phone that has no name or ID associated can be tracked to its owner. If you use the phone in a normal matter, then the pattern of calls placed, to whom, for how long and from where, will be able to pinpoint you personally.
That is what meta-data is all about. That is why meta-data is more dangerous than the bloody obvious non-privacy regulations. Big data analysis on the meta-data will get to the target or, at least, very close to it. Don't believe me? Please read https://kieranhealy.org/blog/archives/2013/06/09/using-metadata-to-find-paul-revere/ [kieranhealy.org] and see what just a mere minimum of data reveals.
Welcome to the new world. Please wake up and become aware of where you are.
My observations fwiw (Score:2)
I have bought several phones at the independent wireless store near my home (a guy named Alex who buys & sells used phones and sells cell phone service). No ID required, just cash.
Sim cards for H2O [h2owirelessnow.com] (works on AT&T network/phones) and Net 10 [net10.com] (Works on AT&T or Verizon networks/phones), and service cards/refill cards for these prepaid networks, can likewise be purchased with no ID, just cash. The sign there says "Cash Only" for cell phone service cards, in fact. Other networks offer similar service for phones from Sprint and maybe others, thus there's not necessarily a need for an unlocked phone to get no-ID service.
The result is almost indistinguishable from having a phone from a major carrier, the differences being settings for data service and the method of paying for them (pre instead of post).
