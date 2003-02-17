17/02/03/1649256 story
posted by CoolHand on Friday February 03, @09:49PM
An attempt to drill into the heart of a volcano in the south-west of Iceland is now complete.
Geologists have penetrated 4,659m down, creating the deepest-ever volcanic borehole.
Their aim is to tap into the steam at the bottom of the well to provide a source of geothermal energy.
They recorded temperatures of 427C, but believe the hole will get hotter when they widen it in the coming months.
If it works, maybe the Japanese could do likewise and avoid nuclear and fossil fuel power alike.
