Remember when Bank of America promised to stop financing coal mining? They weren't the only ones getting cold feet about this formerly dominant energy source. Now The Guardian is reporting that Deutsche Bank is committing to end financing of new coal mining and new coal-fired power plant construction.
This pledge is being made, says the bank, to back up its commitment to supporting the Paris Climate Deal. But it is also, most likely, a very prudent investment decision. With India phasing out new coal plant construction years earlier than recommended, China reducing its pipeline too, and huge utilities and whole countries alike saying they are pretty much done with coal, it's getting increasingly hard to see where the future for this industry lies.
It seems the age of fossil fuels may be drawing to a close.
It's profits not regulations that are killing coal (Score:2)
If Trump were really interested in promoting jobs, he would focus on renewable energy, which already employs far more people than coal. Most remaining coal production is highly mechanized, so it needs fewer people. There is no great future for new (or even, existing) jobs in coal. It's dying and nothing Trump can do will change that, except perhaps direct subsidies (on top of the existing indirect subsidies).
But the real issue is that there is a cheaper alternative fossil fuel: natural gas. It's that resource that is killing coal. Compounding the problem for coal, the advance of alternatives (especially renewables) means that any new coal plant is likely to be decommissioned long before its end of life and hence, long before it is fully depreciated.
